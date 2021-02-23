Grassley backs Vilsack for Secretary of Agriculture; addresses critics

Prepared Floor Remarks by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa

On Tom Vilsack’s Record of Supporting Black Farmers

Monday, February 22, 2021

I’m speaking today in support of Tom Vilsack to be the next Secretary of Agriculture.

Mr. Vilsack has received support from farm and commodity groups across the country, but more important to me, he’s received praise from family farmers in Iowa.

However, a few critics of the former Iowa Governor have raised questions about his record on addressing racial inequities during his time as Secretary of Agriculture.

I’d like to take this opportunity to set the record straight.

I’ve long worked toward ensuring black farmers receive justice for the decades of discrimination that occurred at the USDA.

People have often asked me why in the world a Senator from Iowa would get involved in this issue.

While there aren’t many black farmers in Iowa, my state has a long history of fighting against oppression of African Americans dating back to the Underground Railroad. There’s no reason to stop that trend.