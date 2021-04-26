Randy's Roundup

D.C. statehood vote is Democrats latest attempted power grab

Last week, Democrats were talking about expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court so they could pack it with liberal justices who would legislate from the bench. Now, they have voted to make D.C. a state so they can expand the number of Democrats in the Senate. It seems all they care about is consolidating power to make it easier for them to pass a far-left agenda that would be harmful to farms and main street businesses -- whether it's the Green New Deal disguised as 'infrastructure,' government-run health care, or multi-trillion tax-and-spend proposals that will send our country into a never-ending debt spiral.