Randy's Roundup

This week, the U.S. House wrapped up session for the month of April with a controversial vote on D.C. statehood. Below are my thoughts on that issue, as well as the issues I addressed this week on the House Agriculture Committee.
Supporting policies that empower farmers as Democrats reintroduce dangerous and costly Green New Deal
After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) reintroduced the $93 trillion Green New Deal on Tuesday, I spoke out against Washington politicians attempting to force burdensome regulation on Iowa farmers.
Iowa farmers are good stewards of their land, and Washington politicians should not be telling our farmers how to operate. Period. That’s why I’m honored to support the PRECISE Act and the SUSTAINS Act, commonsense policies that empower our farmers and producers by incentivizing public-private partnerships and encouraging the use of precision ag technology. Iowa farmers stand ready and willing to utilize innovative solutions that will increase yields and result in cleaner water, soil, and air. We don't need coastal elites forcing ridiculous regulations like the Green New Deal on our family farms.
Read more by clicking here, https://feenstra.house.gov/media/press-releases/feenstra-touts-pro-innovation-policies-empower-farmers, or watch my video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqVGvmgebL8
Highlighting the importance of effective broadband deployment
On Wednesday I participated in an Agriculture Committee hearing entitled, “Rural Broadband — Examining Internet Connectivity Needs and Opportunities in Rural America.”
As we work to end the digital divide and expand broadband access to rural areas, we must ensure providers who were awarded funding under the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund have the technical, financial and operational capabilities to implement services they pledged to deliver.
Read more about this hearing on internet connectivity needs and opportunities in rural America: https://kiow.com/2021/04/21/feenstra-highlights-importance-of-effective-broadband-deployment-during-house-ag-committee-hearing/
Continuing my effort to secure derecho relief
After my derecho relief amendment was shot down by Democrats in March, I continued working with my colleagues from across the country and on both sides of the aisle to ensure this much-needed relief would be delivered for producers.
On Thursday I joined my colleagues in sending a letter to House Agriculture & Appropriations Committee leaders, urging them to fully fund and extend the WHIP+ program to include the derecho that tore across Iowa last August.
Click here to read the full letter: https://www.facebook.com/RepFeenstra/posts/158719722838270
D.C. statehood vote is Democrats latest attempted power grab
Last week, Democrats were talking about expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court so they could pack it with liberal justices who would legislate from the bench. Now, they have voted to make D.C. a state so they can expand the number of Democrats in the Senate. It seems all they care about is consolidating power to make it easier for them to pass a far-left agenda that would be harmful to farms and main street businesses -- whether it's the Green New Deal disguised as 'infrastructure,' government-run health care, or multi-trillion tax-and-spend proposals that will send our country into a never-ending debt spiral.
I am a cosponsor of a commonsense solution -- H.R. 472, the Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act -- which would return residential land to Maryland so current Washington, D.C. residents can take part in the political process. Our Founding Fathers did not intend for D.C. to serve as a place of residence, but rather as a place of political work. Under this proposal, all federal property would still be considered the District of Columbia.
I will continue standing up against Democrats' attempted power grabs to ensure 4th District Iowans have a voice in Washington.
Read more: https://siouxcityjournal.com/news/local/feenstra-opposes-d-c-statehood-aims-to-cede-residential-areas-to-maryland/article_5cd1892d-8a78-5a7e-a96b-122d45f2d995.html
Getting tough on Iran with the max pressure act
President Biden has proven to be weak on Iran, attempting the same failed appeasement strategy as President Obama and working to bring back the disastrous Iran Deal.
I'm proud to support the Maximum Pressure Act, which would expand and codify tough sanctions on Iran put in place under the Trump administration.
One more thing
On Thursday, I spoke on the floor to honor the life of Dave Raak from Hospers, Iowa. Dave recently passed away after a long and courageous battle with a rare organ condition. Dave dedicated his life to serving his community. His great-grandfather started Hospers Telephone Company in the early 1900s. Dave eventually took over the company from his dad and worked tirelessly to ensure the rural communities served by HTC Communications had quality telecommunication services. Dave was instrumental in building a fiber network in the 1990s across Iowa, which now serves as the backbone of our economy by connecting rural Iowans to the world.
Dave leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Arlene, and their children, Ruth, Rachel and Paul, along with many grandkids. Please join me in praying for his loved ones as they say goodbye.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.