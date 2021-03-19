Randy's Roundup

This week, I was pleased legislation that I led to shore up the Crime Victims Fund passed the House with broad bipartisan support. I also introduced a new bill, the Enhancing Credit Opportunities in Rural America (ECORA) Act, a bipartisan measure that would benefit farmers, families and rural communities across Iowa by allowing more institutions to offer affordable credit to rural and agricultural borrowers.
ENHANCING CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES IN RURAL AMERICA
I joined Rep. Ron Kind (WI-03) to introduce the Enhancing Credit Opportunities in Rural America (ECORA) Act, which would remove taxation on income from farm real estate loans made by community banks. The ECORA Act will benefit farmers, families, and rural communities across Iowa by allowing more institutions to offer affordable credit to rural and agricultural borrowers.
The ECORA Act is an important proposal that will help provide lower cost loans to farmers and ranchers. Our hardworking farmers feed and fuel the world, and I will support any effort that provides the resources they need to succeed in today’s economy.
BILL TO PROVIDE CRIME VICTIMS WITH ASSISTANCE PASSES HOUSE
The VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 passed the House with bipartisan support. I was proud to lead my colleagues in passing this legislation, which aims to improve the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) by making updates to the Crime Victims Fund (CVF) that provides crime victims with much-needed assistance and compensation.
It is unacceptable that deposits into the Crime Victims Fund have been declining, and addressing this has become even more pressing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By preventing future cuts to the CVF, survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking and other crimes will have a reliable, sustainable resource for getting the assistance they need and deserve.
PRESIDENT BIDEN LOOKING TO IMPLEMENT LARGEST TAX HIKE IN 30 YEARS
After passing a reckless $1.9 trillion spending bill that prioritized bailouts for mismanaged states, President Biden is now eyeing a $2.1 trillion tax hike -- which would be the largest tax hike in 30 years.
Like I have previously warned, Iowans are going to have to foot the bill for the Democrats’ costly, partisan agenda.
MORE VACCINES COMING TO RURAL IOWA
After a letter from the Iowa delegation, several community health centers -- including Siouxland Community Health in the 4th District -- will be included in the next round of the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.
The HRSA and CDC launched this program to directly allocate COVID-19 vaccines to HRSA-supported health centers to ensure that rural communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 are equitably vaccinated.
ANNOUNCING THE 2021 CONGRESSIONAL ART COMPETITION
My office is now accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, which is open to all high school students in the 4th District.
Learn more about the rules, how to submit your art, and what the prizes are by clicking here.
BONUS
Last Friday, my two hometown teams met in the Class 2A State Boys Basketball Championship -- marking the 1st time they've met since 2005.
Congratulations to Boyden-Hull High School on an outstanding season, and congratulations to Western Christian High School on winning a record-setting 10th championship!
I spoke on the House floor to celebrate the history made by these two teams:
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
