Randy's Roundup

The VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 passed the House with bipartisan support. I was proud to lead my colleagues in passing this legislation, which aims to improve the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) by making updates to the Crime Victims Fund (CVF) that provides crime victims with much-needed assistance and compensation.

It is unacceptable that deposits into the Crime Victims Fund have been declining, and addressing this has become even more pressing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By preventing future cuts to the CVF, survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking and other crimes will have a reliable, sustainable resource for getting the assistance they need and deserve.

PRESIDENT BIDEN LOOKING TO IMPLEMENT LARGEST TAX HIKE IN 30 YEARS

After passing a reckless $1.9 trillion spending bill that prioritized bailouts for mismanaged states, President Biden is now eyeing a $2.1 trillion tax hike -- which would be the largest tax hike in 30 years.