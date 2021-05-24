Randy's Roundup

I had another busy week in Washington, with this being our last week in session until June. I am pleased that two bills I cosponsored passed the House this week -- one to expand access to mental health services for veterans in rural areas, and another that will help grow rural STEM education programs.
ANTICOMPETITIVE BEHAVIOR IN THE CATTLE MARKET IS HURTING OUR CATTLE PRODUCERS
As I travel the 4th District and talk with farmers, I have heard from a lot of folks concerned about anticompetitive behavior by meatpackers in the cattle market. While live cattle prices remain low, beef prices at the grocery store are on the rise -- meaning meatpackers are profiting off the backs of consumers and family cattle producers.
This week, I took two major steps towards addressing this issue further. On Monday, I joined my colleagues in sending a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to examine anticompetitive behavior by the nation’s four largest meatpackers who control 80 percent of the market share. The letter specifically calls on the DOJ’s Antitrust Division to continue looking into potential violations and to update Congress on their findings.
Additionally, I called on the Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee to hold a hearing on this issue. The central question here is simple: Is there enough cash negotiation occurring in the cattle marketplace to ensure true price discovery and to allow cattle producers sufficient leverage in cash negotiations? Holding a hearing would help us find answers, which will bring us one step closer to finding a solution.
I continue to hear from cattle producers that are struggling to break even, which is why I am demanding answers.
BILL TO EXPAND STEM EDUCATION PROGRAMS AND BROADBAND ACCESS IN RURAL AREAS PASSES HOUSE
I am pleased the Rural STEM Education Research Act, which I cosponsored as a member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, passed the House with bipartisan support. STEM education and quality broadband are critical to the future success and revitalization of rural America. This bill will help expand both.
It seeks to award grants to nonprofit organizations or higher education institutions for research and development to advance STEM teaching in our rural schools. The bill also establishes a broadband research and development working group to explore challenges and opportunities for expanding broadband access and implementation.
BILL TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR VETERANS IN RURAL AREAS PASSES HOUSE
Another bill that I cosponsored, the Sergeant Ketchum Veterans’ Mental Health Act, also passed the House with bipartisan support. This bill is named in honor of Sergeant Brandon Ketchum, an Iowan and Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Tragically, Sgt. Ketchum took his own life after failing to receive the mental health care he needed from the VA.
Our veterans deserve the best care and attention, including when it comes to treating unseen wounds. That is why I am honored to be a part of this effort to expand mental health services to veterans in rural areas.
MEETING WITH TAIWAN AMBASSADOR
I had the pleasure of joining some of my colleagues for dinner with Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao this week. We discussed getting vaccines to Taiwan, Chinese disinformation on American pork, and much more.
Iowa exported $191 million in goods to Taiwan in 2020. As a top trading partner and close ally in the Indo-Pacific region, I look forward to working together!
CONTINUING TO STAND WITH ISRAEL
On Thursday, I was disappointed that my Democrat colleagues voted down an effort to provide emergency funding for Israel to maintain its Iron Dome defense system.
I am honored to continue showing my strong, unwavering support for our closest ally and friend in the Middle East.
ONE MORE THING:
I am excited that we are able to start holding in-person meetings in my D.C. office! This week, I met with Iowa motorcyclists as well as UNI President Mark Nook. Thanks for stopping by!
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.