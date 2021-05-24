Randy's Roundup

I had another busy week in Washington, with this being our last week in session until June. I am pleased that two bills I cosponsored passed the House this week -- one to expand access to mental health services for veterans in rural areas, and another that will help grow rural STEM education programs.

ANTICOMPETITIVE BEHAVIOR IN THE CATTLE MARKET IS HURTING OUR CATTLE PRODUCERS

As I travel the 4th District and talk with farmers, I have heard from a lot of folks concerned about anticompetitive behavior by meatpackers in the cattle market. While live cattle prices remain low, beef prices at the grocery store are on the rise -- meaning meatpackers are profiting off the backs of consumers and family cattle producers.

This week, I took two major steps towards addressing this issue further. On Monday, I joined my colleagues in sending a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to examine anticompetitive behavior by the nation’s four largest meatpackers who control 80 percent of the market share. The letter specifically calls on the DOJ’s Antitrust Division to continue looking into potential violations and to update Congress on their findings.