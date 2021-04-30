Too much spending, too little bipartisanship from Biden, Iowa GOP House delegation says

Republican members of Iowa’s U.S. House delegation said they were disappointed in President Joe Biden’ 100-day speech that reiterated his proposals for what one described as “more fluff and a lot of free stuff.”

“I went to the speech with open mind,” 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson said Thursday, the day after Biden’s address to the nation.

Instead, she said she heard “a speech that was clearly about the heavy hand of government, more government. It was really about spending trillions of taxpayer dollars we don't have to fund policies that Iowans don't want.”

Rather than lay out a plan to rein in “wasteful” spending, to secure U.S. borders and prioritize the needs of rural Iowans through targeted infrastructure investment, Biden “outlined divisions that would massively expand the government's involvement in our lives at the expense of small businesses, workers, families in rural America,” Hinson said.

Although she called Biden’s speech “well-toned,” 2nd District Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks agreed with her GOP colleagues that she heard little of unity and bipartisanship from Biden.