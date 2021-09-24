Grassey says he will run for re-election

from the Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley, Iowa’s longest-serving U.S. senator, today announced he will see re-election to an eighth term.

Grassley, 88, a Butler County family farmer from New Hartford, made the announcement at 4 a.m. via Twitter.

“Serving Iowans in the United States Senate is a tremendous honor,” said Grassley.

“I’m working as hard as ever for the people of Iowa and there’s more work to do. In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership. I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business.

Grassley has served Iowans in the Senate since 1981, holding major committee assignments and formerly serving as the chamber’s second-highest presiding officer. He famously has established the “full Grassley,” a tour of 99 counties that he makes every year.

“As I travel throughout Iowa holding Q&As at my annual 99 county meetings, Iowans have encouraged me to continue my work representing them. I’m glad to have the support of Iowans and I will work as hard as ever to earn their continued support in the months ahead,” said Grassley.