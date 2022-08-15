Needlepoint artists gain state fair honors

Missouri Valley's Delores Dorland receives honorable mention in picture category
reative artists from around Iowa competed in the Needlepoint division of the Fabric and Threads Competition judged before the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Each piece is judged upon design, workmanship and finishing.
The Fabric and Threads exhibits are on display every day of the Fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building sponsored by Principal.
Complete results follow:
NEEDLEPOINT
Picture (up to 25 inches)
1) Marty Martin, Des Moines
2) Cindy Baldwin, Coralville
3) Sheri Ekstrom, Cedar Rapids
Honorable Mention) Connie Rosene, Cedar Rapids
Picture (over 25 inches)
Honorable Mention) Delores Dorland, Missouri Valley
Mixed Techniques or Sampler
1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty
2) Sheri Ekstrom, Cedar Rapids
Item Made with Mixed Fibers
1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty
2) Anne Long, Boone
3) Sheri Ekstrom, Cedar Rapids
Honorable Mention) Marty Martin, Des Moines
Holiday Decoration / Stocking / Ornaments
1) Siobhan Harman, West Des Moines
2) Cindy Baldwin, Coralville
3) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty
40 Count Silk Gauze
1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty
2) Ruth Topp, Fertile
3 Dimensional
1) Ruth Topp, Fertile
2) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty
Needlepoint on Plastic Grid
1) Patty Mills, Des Moines
Ribbon Embroidery
1) Solveig Walstrom, Cedar Rapids
Sweepstakes - Needlepoint
1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty
Best of Show - Needlepoint
1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty