 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report top story spotlight

Needlepoint artists gain state fair honors

  • 0
DBR Blue Ribbons

Missouri Valley's Delores Dorland receives honorable mention in picture category

 reative artists from around Iowa competed in the Needlepoint division of the Fabric and Threads Competition judged before the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Each piece is judged upon design, workmanship and finishing.

The Fabric and Threads exhibits are on display every day of the Fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building sponsored by Principal.

Complete results follow:

NEEDLEPOINT

Picture (up to 25 inches)

1) Marty Martin, Des Moines

2) Cindy Baldwin, Coralville

3) Sheri Ekstrom, Cedar Rapids

People are also reading…

Honorable Mention) Connie Rosene, Cedar Rapids

Picture (over 25 inches)

Honorable Mention) Delores Dorland, Missouri Valley

Mixed Techniques or Sampler

1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty

2) Sheri Ekstrom, Cedar Rapids

Item Made with Mixed Fibers

1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty

2) Anne Long, Boone

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

3) Sheri Ekstrom, Cedar Rapids

Honorable Mention) Marty Martin, Des Moines

Holiday Decoration / Stocking / Ornaments

1) Siobhan Harman, West Des Moines

2) Cindy Baldwin, Coralville

3) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty

40 Count Silk Gauze

1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty

2) Ruth Topp, Fertile

3 Dimensional

1) Ruth Topp, Fertile

2) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty

Needlepoint on Plastic Grid

1) Patty Mills, Des Moines

Ribbon Embroidery

1) Solveig Walstrom, Cedar Rapids

Sweepstakes - Needlepoint

1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty

Best of Show - Needlepoint

1) Robin Rossignol, North Liberty

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days