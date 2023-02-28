“My grandpa, Howard K. Sherman, was somebody that always had to have a project,” said Pam Oviatt, of Logan.

Though he has been gone since 2000, one of Howard’s projects lives on at the Logan Public Library in the form of a large model of the HMS Victory, which was Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson’s flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

Howard spent thousands of hours over several years building the model, according to Pam.

“He was meticulous in everything he did,” she said. “He was a man of a lot of different talents.”

Howard served in the United States Navy; he later owned a foreign car import dealership in Des Moines, was an avid boater and pilot, and once won the grand champion award at an antique fly-in at Ottumwa for his total restoration of a Beechcraft Staggerwing airplane, which was a popular aircraft in the 1930s.

Through his dealership, Howard restored and owned many exotic cars over the years; he had a special hat and gloves for driving.

“He was a hard guy to describe; my husband and I always use the word ‘dapper,’” Pam said.

Starting in the late ‘70s, Howard turned to hobbies he could work on at home.

“My grandmother had MS; she got it late in life and it hit her hard,” Pam said. “She was in a wheelchair, so my grandpa did lots of projects that he could do around the house.”

Howard built a huge, intricate model train set that took over half a room in her grandparents’ basement; it had many moving parts and lots of different trains.

“He created his own town,” Pam said. “My mom and I thought it (the work) looked tedious, but he was really into that. He always really applied himself.”

Howard finished the HMS Victory model in the mid-1980s and displayed it at home.

“In 98 or 99, he had a stroke and ultimately he and my grandma ended up here (in Logan),” Pam said. “It was clear they both needed to have more care, so we brought them to Westmont (Care Center) here in Logan and then my mom sold their house.”

Packing up the household goods and projects took her mother a long time; many of Howard’s projects were donated to organizations around the area.

Howard had a huge golden panther (kept in a place of honor on the living room television) that was given to Logan-Magnolia High School because the school’s mascot is a panther.

The Logan Public Library was interested in the model of the HMS Victory, so the family donated the model and its display case to the library in 1999.

“I’ve been thrilled to death that they were happy to have it and display it so other people could enjoy it,” Pam said. “Anytime I’ve gone to the library, it seems there’s a little kid checking it out or somebody’s looking at it; it catches your eye because it’s very impressive.”

She said Howard would be happy to know the model is still on display.