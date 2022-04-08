New boiler needed for Denison pool

City issues RFQ

The pool at the Denison Aquatic Center will remain unheated for the next month or two because the facility needs a new boiler.

The City of Denison issued a request for quotation (RFQ) on Tuesday.

The aquatic center was closed for just over a week in mid-March when the heat exchanger on the boiler failed; the pool and sauna were reopened on March 22 with the pool water remaining at essentially room temperature.

The facility’s hot tub remains closed due to state temperature regulations.

Denison Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert said the decision to purchase a new boiler was reached because the companies that had been contacted about repairing the boiler had determined repair was not possible; the parts are no longer manufactured.

The city’s RFQ is for the removal of the old boiler/heat exchanger and controls, and replacement with a primary boiler system that will include a secondary boiler of about two-thirds the output.

During his city manager’s report at the Tuesday Denison City Council Meeting, Terry Crawford said that Kempfert and Public Works Director Eric Martens did extensive work to check into the warranty on the boiler; they determined that the only way for the city to take advantage of the warranty would be to ship the boiler back to the original manufacturer.

Loading and shipping the boiler would cost more than the city would get back on the warranty, and the warranty would only be in effect if the problem were determined to be a factory defect.

Councilman John Granzen, a plumbing and heating contractor, said the boiler was likely damaged by chemicals used in the aquatic center.

Crawford said requests were sent to about 10 mechanical contractors.

He said the contractors would have to supply their own engineer’s certification for the installation because there wasn’t time for the city to hire a mechanical engineer to certify plans; he can’t do it because he is a civil engineer.

Crawford said most mechanical contractors have a source they can tap into to get a certification.

He said he’s seen preliminary numbers anywhere from $70,000 to over $100,000 but said it depends on the size of the unit. He said the city is basing the new boiler on the size of the old unit but wants redundancy built into the system via a smaller unit that could be tapped into and run alternately with the main boiler.

The smaller boiler could be valved off and used in case the main boiler fails, so the situation with unheated water would not reoccur.

Quotes for the new boiler system are due on April 15.

Kempfert told the city council that weekday attendance at the aquatic center, prior to the boiler failure, was about 65-75 people a day; the numbers are now down to about 25-30 people per day.

Weekend attendance has gone from 20-25 people per day to about 10 per day, he said.

Kempfert told the Bulletin and Review that many swimmers don’t find the cooler water to be that bad.

Without hot water to heat them, the pool temperature is around 75° instead of the normal 84° to 85°.

“We do have our diehards who are here every day,” he said. “A few of them tell me the initial shock is what gets you, and once you get going you don’t realize it as much.”

Kempfert said he hopes the new boiler will be up and running by summer; the outdoor pool will not be affected because it has its own boiler.