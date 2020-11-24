New bridge classification system could affect county budgets

He talked to the Audubon County engineer and they determined that it could cause drastic changes to funding.

“So we sat in on the meeting there last Friday and asked them to kind of hold off on this change until everyone had a chance to look at the numbers,” he said.

Assman said he didn’t think it was anyone’s intent to see wild changes in funding.

The county engineers decided to table the matter for a while, he said.

“I at least got it to a point where they were talking about a transition period of three to five years, which would be very helpful for us,” Assman said.

He said he is frustrated and puzzled to see that some counties with multimillion dollar balances would get more money out of the deal.

“For us it’s a double whammy, because not only do you get less money each year but all of a sudden you’re borrowed ahead more,” Assman said. “If your allocation drops from 450 to 350 (thousand dollars), you start doing the math; we’re borrowed ahead exceeding our limit.”

Other counties will end up on the other end of the spectrum by carrying balances that exceed the allowed limits, he said.