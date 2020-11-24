New bridge classification system could affect county budgets

County Engineer Paul Assman told the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on November 17 that a change enacted by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) may end up costing the county hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The former “structurally deficient/functionally obsolete” classification of bridges has been replaced with classifications of “good/fair/poor.”
Assman said a “functionally obsolete” bridge is essentially an older bridge that is 15 or 16 feet wide that can still carry a legal load.
“You can still drive a semi over it,” he said. “You can’t drive a combine over it.”
Bridges in that category may have been built 90 years ago and are still sound – but can’t carry the wider modern loads.
“So this (classification change) is taking away the funding to take care of that bridge,” Assman said.
“What it did with one fell swoop is it made a whole bunch of bridges look a lot better.”
Over a million square feet of bridges in Iowa that had been in the structurally deficient/functionally obsolete category would not be rated “poor” in the new classification system, he said.
“They’re not in that poor category because their condition is okay,” he said. “Their capacity isn’t.”
Assman explained the situation with an analogy.
“If you bought a half-ton pickup but really needed a three-quarter ton pickup, your half-ton pickup, although it was brand new, was structurally deficient because it couldn’t carry the current standard loads,” he said.
“We’ve got quite a few of those (bridges) that were built 40 or 50 years ago that are still in pretty good condition, but they are considered structurally deficient because they can’t carry (modern loads).”
The new classification system was put in place by FHWA because they wanted the rating to reflect the condition and deterioration of bridges, Assman said.
Crawford County could lose funding of about $100,000 per year due to the classification change.
Assman sat in on an Iowa County Engineers Association meeting two weeks ago and advocated on behalf of Crawford County.
The FHWA has already changed to the good/fair/poor system, but the state has not yet determined how it will be implemented.
“The county engineers’ executive board took action several months ago to go ahead and implement this, but I don’t think any of them knew what the implications were going to be until they started seeing the numbers,” Assman said.
He talked to the Audubon County engineer and they determined that it could cause drastic changes to funding.
“So we sat in on the meeting there last Friday and asked them to kind of hold off on this change until everyone had a chance to look at the numbers,” he said.
Assman said he didn’t think it was anyone’s intent to see wild changes in funding.
The county engineers decided to table the matter for a while, he said.
“I at least got it to a point where they were talking about a transition period of three to five years, which would be very helpful for us,” Assman said.
He said he is frustrated and puzzled to see that some counties with multimillion dollar balances would get more money out of the deal.
“For us it’s a double whammy, because not only do you get less money each year but all of a sudden you’re borrowed ahead more,” Assman said. “If your allocation drops from 450 to 350 (thousand dollars), you start doing the math; we’re borrowed ahead exceeding our limit.”
Other counties will end up on the other end of the spectrum by carrying balances that exceed the allowed limits, he said.
“The good news is our bridges are looking a lot better,” Assman said. “We’ve spent money and we’ve been very aggressive. The bad news is going forward it’s going to be more difficult to get the money.”
He said his recommendation was to leave the old system in place for the next year.
“We still have all the information to calculate structurally deficient/functionally obsolete,” Assman said.
“Let’s let it go for a year. Let’s reevaluate the formula and try to create a formula that creates stability and doesn’t take money away from us, because we need it and we use it. We’ll see what happens.”
The supervisors discussed various options for moving money from other accounts to make up for potential shortfalls in state funding for bridge work.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Cecil Blum noted that future boards may not have as much money to work with if general funds have to be allocated to bridge work to make up for reduced federal funds.