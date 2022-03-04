New chief on the job in Denison

A new police chief is on the job in Denison. Brandon Rinnan was officially appointed and sworn in at Tuesday’s city council meeting and had his first day at work the next day.

Rinnan, born and raised in Urbandale, served the City of Aurora, Colorado, first as a police officer and then as an agent. A year and a half ago he and his family moved to Lake View to move closer to family in Iowa. Rinnan was the police chief in Lake View before taking the job in Denison.