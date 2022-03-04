 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New chief on the job in Denison

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Rinnan, Denison Police Chief as of 3-1-2022 with family

Brandon Rinnan is pictured with his family and Denison Mayor Pam Soseman after taking the oath of office as the new police chief on Tuesday. Rinnan’s wife, Katrisha, is a principal with the Galva-Holstein School District. In front are sons Landon and Austin. Photo by Gordon Wolf

A new police chief is on the job in Denison. Brandon Rinnan was officially appointed and sworn in at Tuesday’s city council meeting and had his first day at work the next day.

Rinnan, born and raised in Urbandale, served the City of Aurora, Colorado, first as a police officer and then as an agent. A year and a half ago he and his family moved to Lake View to move closer to family in Iowa. Rinnan was the police chief in Lake View before taking the job in Denison.

He is required to live with the Denison city limits within six month. He will receive $3,000 in moving expenses.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

A boost for bilingual education

A boost for bilingual education

The dual language program at Denison Elementary School received a big boost on Friday when representatives of Pella in Carroll presented a che…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Remembering the time NASA lost a $193 million spacecraft due to a math mixup