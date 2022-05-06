New county position: Supervisors told EMA coordinator duties not theirs to manage

On April 19, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors had a lengthy discussion about creating a new county position that would potentially oversee/coordinate the county’s land mobile radio (LMR) tower system, the Crawford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), emergency medical responders and other services.

On Tuesday, Chairman Kyle Schultz told the other supervisors that he had spoken with County Attorney Colin Johnson about the EMA board on Monday.

The makeup of the EMA board is set by Iowa statute, Schultz said.

“Any discussions with regard to the duties of the EMA coordinator need to be handled through the EMA board…” he said.

A joint discussion with the supervisors and the EMA board would be the way to move the issue forward, Schultz said.

He noted that Supervisor Eric Skoog is on the EMA board, and Supervisor Jean Heiden had offered to be the second supervisor; a non-majority number of supervisors would be needed for the joint discussion.

Greg Miller, EMA coordinator, said Skoog is the chair of the EMA board; all Crawford County mayors and the Crawford County Sheriff are the other members.

Schultz suggested an initial meeting with just Miller, Skoog and Heiden.

“Greg, were never trying to supersede your board,” said Supervisor Ty Rosburg, who led the April 19 discussion.

He said the purpose of the discussion was to start to deal with issues such as the new radio towers that are to be built.

Miller said he was a little upset with how it was handled.

He said he would appreciate if the supervisors would invite him to a meeting – rather than let him find out from a member of his board that EMA was on the supervisors’ agenda.

Miller said he was asked why EMA was on the agenda and he said he had no idea.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt said it was understandable that he was upset.

“Originally, it was on (the agenda) because of the towers, and considering would EMA be the good place to do this and that’s how it all started,” Rosburg said.

Miller said he had some good ideas about those issues.

He said many aspects of the towers need to be discussed, and suggested that monitoring the towers could be handled remotely.