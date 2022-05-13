New drive begins to support Burns family

A new drive has started to support the Burns family as Adam Burns, a Denison High School math instructor, begins a new round of cancer treatment next week.

“He’s going to be doing 33 radiation and chemo treatments over the next six and a half to seven weeks,” said Brooke Lambert, a fourth grade teacher at Broadway Elementary School, who is a family friend and the organizer of efforts to support the family.

Burns was diagnosed with glioblastoma in his brain in spring 2021 and had resection surgery to remove part of the tumor.

Lambert said the surgery was successful, and Burn has been wearing an Optune device that emits low-intensity electrical fields designed to slow the growth of cancer cells.

The device has been good for him, but Burns recently started to have balance and vision issues, she said.

“He had his regularly scheduled MRI last week on Wednesday and they found out that his tumor has relocated to his cerebellum,” Lambert said.

“Surgery is not an option for him right now; it’s just too risky with all the things that could happen.”

Burns’s radiation treatments will take place every weekday at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Nebraska; the first radiation treatment will take place on Tuesday.

Burns will also be taking oral chemotherapy.

“It will be kind of a chaotic time for them,” Lambert said.

To help the family cope with the disruption of constant travel to and from Omaha, Lambert has organized a new “Meal Train” project to help provide meals for Burns, his wife, Katie, and their two daughters, who are in kindergarten and second grade.

The Meal Train link is www.mealtrain.com/trains/zoq6le

With Meal Train, individuals may sign up for specific nights of the week to send dinner to the family.

“When you click on it (the Meal Train link) it will show you a calendar of available nights when we would need a meal for them,” Lambert said. “You just click to sign up and it has their address on there for delivery.”

Another option on the Meal Train page is to provide gift cards for local restaurants or restaurants in Omaha.

Gas expenses are a major problem for the family because they have to drive to Omaha five days a week.

“That’s a lot of gas and a lot of trips back and forth,” she said.

Lambert has provided a link to Adam Katie Burns Venmo account for individuals who would like to donate funds to help cover the family’s expenses (see box at left).

Individuals who would like to send gift cards for gas or meals may mail them to the Burns Family at 1209 Settlers Lane Denison, IA 51442; digital gift cards may be sent to Lambert at blambert@denisoncsd.org.

Burns is a golf and softball coach, but hasn’t been able to attend practice for the last few weeks.

“It’s really hard for him to not be there for those kids,” Lambert said.