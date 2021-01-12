New Eventide facility moves forward

The initial plans for Eventide’s new skilled nursing facility called for groundbreaking to take place in April of 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic and a few technical issues pushed groundbreaking back to September, but steady work has taken place on the project since then.

“We are targeting construction to be complete at the end of this year, with residents moving into the new facility around January of 2022,” said Eventide CEO Mindi Baker.

The new building will replace Eventide’s current skilled nursing facility.

“It will be licensed for 84 beds and it will have four households,” Baker said. “It will allow for more square footage, more room for our residents, staff and visitors.”

The facility will consist of five connected structures: four households and an adjoining “main street” feature.

Framing is essentially complete on one of the households at present, Baker said.

Work on the first household will continue while underground plumbing is installed for another household.

“The schedule calls for drywall to start in March on the first household and continues through August for the last household,” she said.