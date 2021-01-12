New Eventide facility moves forward

The initial plans for Eventide’s new skilled nursing facility called for groundbreaking to take place in April of 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic and a few technical issues pushed groundbreaking back to September, but steady work has taken place on the project since then.
“We are targeting construction to be complete at the end of this year, with residents moving into the new facility around January of 2022,” said Eventide CEO Mindi Baker.
The new building will replace Eventide’s current skilled nursing facility.
“It will be licensed for 84 beds and it will have four households,” Baker said. “It will allow for more square footage, more room for our residents, staff and visitors.”
The facility will consist of five connected structures: four households and an adjoining “main street” feature.
Framing is essentially complete on one of the households at present, Baker said.
Work on the first household will continue while underground plumbing is installed for another household.
“The schedule calls for drywall to start in March on the first household and continues through August for the last household,” she said.
Work is ongoing on the roof, retaining walls are in place and concrete has been poured for a new employee parking lot.
Construction will continue through the winter.
Baker said Eventide is spending $8 million with local contractors that are working on the project.
Once complete, the new facility will not require Eventide to add employees.
“We’re always hiring, but those employee numbers won’t necessarily increase for this phase,” she said. “Operations will stay pretty much the same.”
Because of the delays, the project is a little over budget.
Eventide will continue to seek funds as the project continues.
“We still have some naming opportunities,” Baker said.
The pandemic has shifted the focus to current operations, which has slowed the search for additional funds.
“Behind the scenes we’re still doing one-on-one (fundraising), but we can’t have those big fundraisers,” she said.
The quarterly Eventide Events newsletter will include a list of naming opportunities, she said.
Once the new facility is in operation, the old building will be torn down.
Part of the space will be used for a parking lot, and the rest will be converted to greenspace for possible future development.
Baker said the next phase after completion of the skilled nursing facility will be to add a 12-bed memory care unit to the Silveridge assisted living facility.
“The plans are all drawn up for that, but for now we’re concentrating on operations as well as the current building project,” Baker said.
“We’ll evaluate where things are in the market and how things have been affected by the pandemic. Otherwise we would be ready to go on phase 2 unless something else supersedes. If the timing is right then that is what we’ll do.”