New Harrison County Humane Society facility is open

The Harrison County Humane Society (HCHS) conducted a grand opening and open house for their new building on January 14.

“The new building is for the adoptable animals; we’ll continue to use the old building for intake and sick animals,” said Christina Dickinson, HCHS president and one of its founding members.

“When they come in, they often have upper respiratory (infections) … or other types of things that are highly contagious. This way the animals stay separate until they get healthy enough to go through all their medicines and then be transferred over to the new building where the public can see them.”

Both buildings are located a half-block north of Highway 30 on 5th Avenue in Logan.

They weren’t connected to help keep costs low while utilizing the available space.

The building now used for intakes was originally purchased by HCHS in 2011.

The new building is a former garage that HCHS purchased in 2019.

“It sat for a while as we made decisions,” Dickinson said.

HCHS also purchased a nearby lot down the hill from the buildings in 2018.

“When you’re driving over the viaduct you’ll notice there are two fenced-in areas; one of them is right outside the building where we can let the dogs out to run, and the other one is a little bit bigger space where we can take several dogs out to run together and do some off-leash running and training,” Dickinson said.

She said all the facilities were made possible through generous donors such as the Marge and Charles Riggs trust.

HCHS also has a 28E intergovernmental agreement with the county that provides funding of $1.52 per person per year.

“That just goes to the water, electricity, and building maintenance,” she said.

HCHS is not a “no kill” shelter, but is instead a “no suffering” shelter.

“The difference being that if a vet deems an animal to be too unhealthy to have a good quality of life, that is when we end a life, but only for that; we do not euthanize for space,” Dickinson said.

A dangerous animal that is a threat to the safety of the community is the only exception.

“We are as close to ‘no kill’ as you can be,” she said.

HCHS conducts regular “trap/neuter/release” (TNR) activities in all the towns of Harrison County to help keep down the cat population; feral cats living in these communities are often fed by a resident.

“We do the TNR with feral kitties; they don’t do well in a shelter setting but they have a purpose,” Dickinson said.

The TNR location and dates are announced in advance so residents know to keep their pet cats indoors.

“We’ll trap all of them and vaccinate them for distemper and rabies and then fix them and they get an ear notch (to indicate that they have gone through TNR),” she said. “When they are returned, they’re community cats, which means that person still feeds them but they also patrol for mice and rats.”

Returning the cats to the community helps keep shelter intakes lower.

HCHS does not conduct TNR activities in rural areas.

“That’s simply because if you spend about $100 on each cat, it wouldn’t really benefit the community to do one home in the country,” she said.

The shelter has much better luck finding homes for dogs than for cats.

“Unfortunately, there are just not enough homes for cats,” Dickinson said.

The cats that need space at the shelter are the pets that have been given up when an individual goes to a nursing home, a family has to relocate, or for other reasons.

“There’s almost always a waiting list for animals to come in,” she said.

HCHS has had lower numbers of dogs since COVID-19 arrived.

“Dogs are kind of in and out,” Dickinson said. “For the most part, they come in, get their shots and get fixed. We evaluate them for a couple days to a week and see what kind of home would fit best and they usually go right back out.”

“Problematic” dogs and those with a higher prey drive can be trickier.

“But we try our best to make sure they go to people with fenced-in yards or people that are going to exercise them on a leash,” she said.

Cats are a different story.

“There are not a lot of people who set out to find a cat – a cat usually finds them,” Dickinson said.

HCHS has an arrangement with Twin Valley Veterinary Clinic in Dunlap to spay and neuter animals; cats cost $50, male dogs $60 and female dogs $75.

“That way if you have bonded with this animal already, at least it’s fixed and doesn’t have to come into the shelter,” she said.

The service is offered on a rotating basis every month between cats and dogs.

For adoption, cats are $30, kittens are $50, dogs are $100, and puppies are $150.

“The reason there’s a little bit of a (price) difference is most people want kittens, so they help us break even on pricing a little bit,” Dickinson said. “With adult cats, we definitely lose money on adoptions, which is a good reminder to people to always donate local because you see where the money goes.”

Donations are critical to maintaining services, Dickinson said.

She noted that the annual HCHS “Spayghetti Feed” fundraiser is coming up in March.