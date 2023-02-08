“We’re running out of room with our truck space – we’re definitely out of room with our equipment,” said Logan Fire Chief Craig Charbonneau.

The current Logan Fire and Rescue Association Fire Hall, located at 112 N 3rd Avenue, was constructed in 1962.

“It’s really tight – people don’t realize how tough it is backing the vehicles in and not damaging things right now,” Charbonneau said.

“We just definitely outgrew everything that we had, unfortunately.”

The Logan Fire and Rescue Association, which is a corporation independent from the City of Logan, has been working to raise funds to replace the building in a years-long project that is expected to come to fruition this year.

“We’ve been working on trying to find enough funding, enough donations to get this taken care of,” he said. “We’re not linked with the city, so we couldn’t bond for it. We had to raise the money.”

The new building will cost around $1 million.

The fire association is pursuing an arrangement for a loan through a local bank.

Charbonneau said the community has been very understanding of the need for a new fire hall.

“They come to a lot of our functions, a lot of our fundraisers at the hall, and most every person in this community knows that we’re outgrowing our hall; trucks aren’t getting any smaller, equipment’s not getting any smaller,” Charbonneau said.

“Our donation base and our community is really good to us, so we feel very confident that we’re going to be able to take care of this. We’re going to have to make payments like any citizen would on their house.”

One local grant came from the Jim Wood Foundation; the late Jim Wood was a Logan banker.

The lot for the new fire hall, located on South 3rd Avenue, was purchased from the family of the late Damian Gross, lifelong Logan resident and businessman, three years ago.

Charbonneau said the fire association’s board carefully manages funds and sticks to its yearly budget.

Charbonneau said the fire association looks forward to getting the construction project started.

“We met with our city building inspector and we’re dealing with the city engineers,” he said. “It looks like just as soon as it gets nice (and) frost gets out of the ground, we can go ahead and start turning over ground and leveling off the lot.”

Gingerich Structures, of Missouri Valley, is the building designer.

The new fire hall will be 120 feet by 100 feet.

“That will give us four truck bays,” Charbonneau said. “We’re going to have three offices, and a meeting/training room, plus male and female bathrooms, which we’ve never had.”

The new building is designed to provide six to eight feet of clearance around each vehicle.

The extra space will help keep equipment from being damaged and will be safer for personnel, he said.

A decontamination area, for situations involving contaminated clothing, bloodborne pathogens, and other hazardous materials, is included in the design.

“We’ll have showers in that room to comply with Iowa standards, where with our old building we never had that,” he said.

Stairs will lead to an upper level that will initially be used for storage.

“We talked about eventually framing that in and having some offices or quarters/training rooms,” Charbonneau said.