New methodology in IDPH reporting results in a change COVID-19 death numbers

In an article posted on its website on Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a change in the methodology it uses to report deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The IDPH said the change in methodology was made to better align with national and state reporting.
The new methodology does not require a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test result (one of the old requirements) but instead follows the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) coding based on the registered death record completed by the health care provider.
Use of the new methodology, which will be applied retroactively to deaths reported to the state since March, has affected the COVID-19 death count as detailed below for the state and for area counties.
Note: The first number listed below for the state and for counties is as of around 5:30 p.m. on Monday; the second number is as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
State death toll: Monday – 2,718; Tuesday – 2,919
Crawford County: Monday – 16; Tuesday – 15
Carroll County: Monday – 26; Tuesday – 22
Ida County: Monday – 16; Tuesday – 14
Sac County: Monday – 15; Tuesday – 8
Monona County: Monday – 8; Tuesday – 9
Harrison County: Monday – 33; Tuesday – 46
Shelby County: Monday – 15; Tuesday – 16
The IDPH said the new methodology relies on the same national coding that it uses for other diseases – the ICD-10 code. There was no ICD-10 code for COVID-19 as a cause of death when the pandemic began.
The IDPH also anticipates that more states will shift to similar reporting because there are ICD-10 codes. The department said the new methodology will be useful for national comparisons and useful in comparing different causes of death within the state.
Following is information from the IDPH article about the change in methodology.
The methodology used since March placed two requirements on cases.
• It must have a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test recorded in the IDPH’s Iowa Disease Surveillance System (IDSS).
• The case must be reported to IDPH as deceased, through either case investigation or the death record. The IDPH said this methodology does not include cases where a death is reported and can be matched with a positive antigen test result nor does it include the death count in cases with COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death in the death record but there is not a positive PCR test result on file with the department.
The new methodology is based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) cause-of-death coding and has the following requirements.
• A case must be coded by NCHS with the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (ICD-10) code U07.1 as the underlying cause of death or a contributing factor to death. The coding is based on the registered death record completed by the health care provider.
The IDPH explained the new methodology does not require a positive PCR or antigen test result. Deaths will be counted as a COVID-19 death if NCHS codes the death record with code U07.1 as the underlying cause of death or a contributing factor to death.
The new methodology will ensure the number of COVID-19 deaths reported will match the official state vital statistics report, when eventually published, and will provide greater consistency between the number of deaths reported by federal, state and county government agencies.
The IDPH said the new methodology will be applied retroactively to deaths reported to the state since March and will result in an increase in the number of Iowans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19.
The NCHS ICD-10 coding can take approximately seven days to complete and return to the state, which will increase the time between the report of a death to the state and the date it will be published on the state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.