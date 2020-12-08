New methodology in IDPH reporting results in a change COVID-19 death numbers

The new methodology is based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) cause-of-death coding and has the following requirements.

• A case must be coded by NCHS with the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (ICD-10) code U07.1 as the underlying cause of death or a contributing factor to death. The coding is based on the registered death record completed by the health care provider.

The IDPH explained the new methodology does not require a positive PCR or antigen test result. Deaths will be counted as a COVID-19 death if NCHS codes the death record with code U07.1 as the underlying cause of death or a contributing factor to death.

The new methodology will ensure the number of COVID-19 deaths reported will match the official state vital statistics report, when eventually published, and will provide greater consistency between the number of deaths reported by federal, state and county government agencies.

The IDPH said the new methodology will be applied retroactively to deaths reported to the state since March and will result in an increase in the number of Iowans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19.