New permit allows trucks to exceed weight limits by 12%

A new Iowa law that went into effect on January 1 allows all trucks to carry loads weighing 12% over the current maximum legal weight limit.

An annual $500 per-vehicle permit “Allows for unlimited trips on all state roads, excluding the interstate system, and certain city/county roads. Cities and Counties must designate which roads are authorized for travel under this permit,” according to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), which will issue the permit.

“The legislation says that the counties can either opt in or opt out,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman. “If the counties elect to opt out, even though they (the truck operator) have paid that $500 fee, they still can’t drive on the county system with that additional load.”

Counties that opt in will equally share 75% of the total collected by the DOT for the permitting system.

Assman said counties may decide to opt in certain roads without allowing the heavier loads on all county roads.

“When you look at the maps of the ones that have opted in, it might only be three miles or six miles; some more, some less,” Assman said.

In those instances, the allowed route is to a quarry or some other location that has a considerable amount of truck traffic on it, he said.

Assman said a large percentage of Crawford County bridges would have to be evaluated if the county were to fully opt in to the permitting system.

“Based on a preliminary estimate from the consulting firm that does our ratings, they’re estimating 118 bridges would need to be looked at for a cost of around $5,000,” he said. “That’s not a terrible expense but if they find that the bridge does not carry that (heavier load) we would have to post that bridge. I don’t expect there to be a tremendous number of those bridges – but there will be some.”

Posting a bridge will cost $500-$600 per bridge for time, labor and signage.

“Generally, each bridge will have to have four load limit signs: two on each side of the bridge and one at each of the nearest intersecting roadways,” Assman said.

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors will have to make the decision on whether to allow permit-holders to travel on county roads in the county.

“I think this is one of those policy decisions that is probably best made at the board room,” he said.

Assman noted that there would be a cost to opting in.

“Anytime you put repeated heavier loads on the system, especially in the spring thaw, it causes additional wear and tear and cost,” he said.

His position is to do what the people want – and the board of supervisors represents the people.

“To the legislature’s credit, they’ve kind of acknowledged this desire by industry to carry heavier loads, but they have ultimately put the decision in the hands of the local government,” Assman said.