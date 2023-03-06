The Harrison County Law Enforcement Center has made some recent updates to the current phone system to better serve the residents of Harrison County. Due to the upgrades being made, residents will need to update the phone number for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison County Jail.

As of Monday, March 6, residents are asked to dial the numbers below to reach offices within the Law Enforcement Center as the previous non-emergency phone number will no longer be operational.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office: 712-600-9774

Harrison County Jail: 712-600-9776

This does not impact any 911 services in the county. Residents are reminded 911 should be dialed only in the event of an emergency.