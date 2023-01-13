News Briefs

Denison City Hall closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Denison City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16. Garbage pickup will be as usual on Tuesday and Thursday following Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For more information, call Denison City Hall at 712-263-3143.

Ernst to conduct town hall in Holstein

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will conduct a town hall meeting in Holstein on Tuesday, January 17. The town hall will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will be at Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 2011 Indorf Avenue.