 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

News Briefs

  • 0

Denison City Hall closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Denison City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16. Garbage pickup will be as usual on Tuesday and Thursday following Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For more information, call Denison City Hall at 712-263-3143.

Ernst to conduct town hall in Holstein

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will conduct a town hall meeting in Holstein on Tuesday, January 17. The town hall will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will be at Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 2011 Indorf Avenue.

Ernst will also visit Wallin Plumbing and Heating in Shenandoah and the Cass County Educational Opportunity Center on January 17; however, these events will not be open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Beat

January 5, 12:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle stuck on N Avenue north of Arrowhead Road, Denison.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought