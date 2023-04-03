Denison Boy Scout paper drive on Saturday
The Boy Scouts of Troop 55 in Denison will conduct their April paper drive on Saturday, April 8, at the Pronto parking lot.
The Boy Scouts will be there 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to help unload tied, bundled or sacked newspapers.
People can bring acceptable papers in paper bags or cardboard boxes but not plastic bags.
People are asked to limit the amount of cardboard they bring.
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary to meet April 10
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will conduct its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Schleswig Golf Course.
Items on the agenda include town clean-up day, Loyalty Day and election of officers.
Crawford County Republicans meet
The Crawford County Republicans will conduct their monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Juice Bar & Grill in Manilla.
March CCHF drive-through results
The March figures for the Crawford County Hunger Fighters (CCHF) drive-through food distribution are as follows.
Total families served, 199 (261 adults and 144 children).
Included in the figures are 48 home deliveries.