News Briefs

Boy Scout

paper driveThe Boy Scouts of Troop 55 in Denison will conduct their December paper drive on Saturday, December 10, at the Pronto parking lot. The Scouts will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help unload tied, bundled or sacked newspapers. People may bring acceptable papers in either paper bags or cardboard boxes but not in plastic bags.

People are asked to limit the amount of cardboard they bring.

Events at Norelius LibraryThe Carnegie Rooms at the Norelius Community Library will be open on Sunday, December 11, from 1-4 p.m. as the first stop on the” Holiday Tour of Homes” sponsored by the Women in Business Impact Organization. Come out and see the renovation project that the Denison Library Friends have been working on. The library proper will not be open to the public for library services. Contact us at 712-263-9355 for more information.