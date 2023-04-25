Norelius Community Library Board Meeting

5:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, at Library Fireside Room

The agenda includes review of monthly reports, bills and committee reports.

Old business includes landscaping bid, internal Wi-Fi boosters, tile grout cleaning, electrical bid for Carnegie Rooms updates and policy review.

New business includes proposed policy for AED units, staff evaluations and trustee evaluations.

Library board meetings are subject to Iowa Open Meetings Law. The meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.

199 families served by food distribution

Results from the Crawford County Hunger Fighters drive-through food distribution on April 18.

332 adults and 148 children from 199 families served; Number includes 46 home deliveries.

The regular time and day for the drive-through food distribution is 3 to 5 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.

The site is the United Presbyterian Church at 205 North 24th St. in Denison.

Renew Health and Wellness Fair set for May 6

The Renew Health and Wellness Fair will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Boulders Event Center in Denison.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Among the vendors at the event will be Braid Galore, which will offer hair makeovers and products for sale.