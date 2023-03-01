Denison Library Friends meeting

The Denison Library Friends meeting will be conducted on Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room of the Norelius Community Library. The agenda includes regular business reports, discussion of the White Elephant Sale on April 1, updates on the renovation of library, and the library director’s report. The public is invited to attend this meeting.

The next meeting will be Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Norelius Community Library.

Results of CCHF food distribution

The Crawford County Hunger Fighters drive-through food distribution on Tuesday, February 21, served 195 families consisting of 256 adults and 117 children. Included in the numbers are 41 home deliveries. A little over 6,000 pounds of food was distributed.

Schleswig VFA Auxiliary