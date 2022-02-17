Newspaper section to highlight area’s best nurses; nominations now open

Nurses do so much for us every day.

Whether at the hospital, clinic, skilled care facilities or other medical settings, nurses are on the front line to treat and take care of us.

Which is why a special salute to nurses promoted by the Denison Bulletin and Review and sponsors is called “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.”

The purpose of the salute is to honor nurses in the area for their continued dedication patients.

“For many patients and families, the most visible healthcare providers at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) are our nursing staff. Whether that’s in the CCMH Medical Clinic, the emergency department, surgery department, or in the hospital, nurses fill a vital role in providing patient care. It’s never easy being a nurse but especially so over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CCMH president and CEO Erin Muck. “Our nursing staff is incredibly talented and capable of meeting the challenges of providing compassionate and quality care every day. The most inspiring thing to me is how our nurses meet these challenges with smiles and loving hearts. We are proud to partner with Denison and all the residents in and around Crawford County when they need us the most. We are also very proud of our nurses, who have given so much to patients and families in the best, and sometimes in the worst, possible circumstances.”

Crawford County Memorial Hospital is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.

Is there a nurse in your life who deserves recognition? We want to hear from you. For our nurses’ salute, the Denison Bulletin and Review and partners is creating a team of judges to select nine nurses to highlight based on the nominations.

In addition, one nurse will be chosen via online vote by Bulletin and Review readers.60p

To nominate someone, go to https://dbrnews.secondstreetapp.com/Nurses-2022/gallery/.

Nominations will be taken through March 14. From there, the reader judging phase will run from March 17 until March 24.