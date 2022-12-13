No bids for City Center project

Bids were due on Thursday, December 8, for a remodeling project at the former Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) City Center Clinic building, which had also been Dr. Dennis Crabb’s office for many years.
No bids were received by the deadline, according to Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens.
In June, CCMH agreed to sell the building to the county for $280,000 for use as the new home of Crawford County Community Health (formerly Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Community Health).
Instead of taking payment for the building, CCMH asked that the funds be applied toward the construction of the proposed Crawford County Wellness Center.
CCMH closed the building during the pandemic but continued to maintain it.
The county had initially planned to spend $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build a new facility for Community Health, but that plan changed when Community Health administrative personnel showed interest in the City Center building.
The county will instead apply the balance of those funds to other projects.
Crawford County has received ARPA funds totaling $3.267 million.
The building will not require extensive remodeling to function as the new Community Health office, according to Crawford County Supervisor Jean Heiden.
Heiden provided a tour of the facility to the Bulletin and Review.
The upstairs area will need the addition of two doors in the main hallway to restrict public access and to provide a measure of isolation for the front desk area in case another pandemic occurs.
The building does not have an elevator between the upper and lower levels, so individuals seeking services at Community Health will be limited to the upper floor; a stairwell at the front of the building will be restricted to employees.
Heiden said the building has ample space to provide a private consultation area for nurses to discuss a patient’s concerns.
Those discussions often happen in the lobby of the current building, she said.
The building has ample storage for records and equipment, such as wheel chairs; storage has always been a problem for Community Health, Heiden said.
Some cosmetic changes may be needed to some of the rooms and a coat of paint may be needed here and there, but the building is in good shape, she noted.
The local office of Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) will be housed in the area of the lower floor that used to be a pharmacy.
Some minor work will be needed in that area.
An awning will be added to the lower entrance on the south side of the building so that in the event of another pandemic, Community Health employees could provide drive-through vaccinations or other services.
Heiden said that change would be in line with the original purpose of the ARPA funds.
A small bathroom in the former dentist office will be enlarged and made ADA compliant.
The dental exam rooms and other spaces on the west side of the lower level need a significant amount of work, but nothing is planned for those spaces at present except for IT services connected to the courthouse.
Part of the space could potentially be rented out, Heiden said.
Putting the project out for bids again was not on the agenda for the supervisors meeting on Tuesday of this week, but Board Chairman Kyle Schultz said the issue would be discussed.