No bids for City Center project

New home for Community Health needs work

Bids were due on Thursday, December 8, for a remodeling project at the former Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) City Center Clinic building, which had also been Dr. Dennis Crabb’s office for many years.

No bids were received by the deadline, according to Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens.

In June, CCMH agreed to sell the building to the county for $280,000 for use as the new home of Crawford County Community Health (formerly Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Community Health).

Instead of taking payment for the building, CCMH asked that the funds be applied toward the construction of the proposed Crawford County Wellness Center.

CCMH closed the building during the pandemic but continued to maintain it.

The county had initially planned to spend $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build a new facility for Community Health, but that plan changed when Community Health administrative personnel showed interest in the City Center building.

The county will instead apply the balance of those funds to other projects.

Crawford County has received ARPA funds totaling $3.267 million.

The building will not require extensive remodeling to function as the new Community Health office, according to Crawford County Supervisor Jean Heiden.

Heiden provided a tour of the facility to the Bulletin and Review.

The upstairs area will need the addition of two doors in the main hallway to restrict public access and to provide a measure of isolation for the front desk area in case another pandemic occurs.

The building does not have an elevator between the upper and lower levels, so individuals seeking services at Community Health will be limited to the upper floor; a stairwell at the front of the building will be restricted to employees.

Heiden said the building has ample space to provide a private consultation area for nurses to discuss a patient’s concerns.

Those discussions often happen in the lobby of the current building, she said.

The building has ample storage for records and equipment, such as wheel chairs; storage has always been a problem for Community Health, Heiden said.

Some cosmetic changes may be needed to some of the rooms and a coat of paint may be needed here and there, but the building is in good shape, she noted.

The local office of Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) will be housed in the area of the lower floor that used to be a pharmacy.

Some minor work will be needed in that area.

An awning will be added to the lower entrance on the south side of the building so that in the event of another pandemic, Community Health employees could provide drive-through vaccinations or other services.

Heiden said that change would be in line with the original purpose of the ARPA funds.

A small bathroom in the former dentist office will be enlarged and made ADA compliant.

The dental exam rooms and other spaces on the west side of the lower level need a significant amount of work, but nothing is planned for those spaces at present except for IT services connected to the courthouse.

Part of the space could potentially be rented out, Heiden said.

Putting the project out for bids again was not on the agenda for the supervisors meeting on Tuesday of this week, but Board Chairman Kyle Schultz said the issue would be discussed.

Police Beat

Police Beat

Arrests and charges

December 8, 7:13 p.m.: Nyatew John Mamed, 30, of Denison, was arrested for possessing contraband in the Crawford County Jail and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 9, 1:01 p.m.: Kevin Aaron Fernando Baqueiro Moo, 23, of Schleswig, was charged with unlawful passing of a school bus – 1st offense. The bus was picking up students on South 16th Street in Denison.

Accidents

December 8, 4:39 p.m.: Officers Ten Eyck and Winey with the Denison Police Department were advised of a vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 30. Billy Humberto Garcia-Aguilar, 22, of Denison, was driving a red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on the highway when the deer crossed the road and was struck. The pickup received $5,000 damage to the front end. The pickup could be driven away from the scene.

December 8, 9:10 p.m.: A single-vehicle accident was reported by the Iowa State Patrol. The accident occurred on South Vail Road one-half mile south of Highway 30.

December 9, 2:21 a.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 59 and G Avenue, Schleswig. No damage could be observed on the vehicle. The driver was transported to his home in Schleswig.

December 9, 9:30 a.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that took place in the parking lot of the Family Table restaurant. A black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT was legally parked in the lot. An unknown vehicle struck the left rear door and left the scene. No transfer paint was observed on the Grand Prix and there were no surveillance cameras to record the incident.

December 9, 6:52 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries at Highway 30 and M Avenue, Vail. The Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were paged.

Fires

December 11, 11:13 a.m.: The Denison Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were paged to a structure fire on M Avenue, Denison.

December 9: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Ar-We-Va Community School about a handgun that was brought to school.

Other calls

December 8, 6 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a civil issue. He told the reporting party that the parties would need to come to an agreement or could each seek out the advice of an attorney.

December 10, 9:37 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an abandoned vehicle incident. An unplated white Ford Taurus had been in a field driveway (right of way of the road) at L Avenue and 210th Street for two days. A check on the vehicle identification number revealed an expired registration from Nebraska. Waderich Towing towed the abandoned vehicle on Sunday.

December 9, 10:23 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported on an incident in which a jail inmate fell. He requested assistance from the Denison Police Department as all deputies and the sheriff were busy with other calls. After he returned from a prisoner transfer to Ida County, Lt. Kluender went to Crawford County Memorial Hospital to relieve the police officer from guarding the inmate and returned the inmate to the jail after the inmate was released from the hospital emergency room.

December 10, 10:49 a.m.: A jailer at the Crawford County Jail reported that a male had collapsed.

December 10, 11:11 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about hunters shooting from a vehicle at the railroad bridge near Highway 30, Vail. He checked the area; no one was around.

December 10, 6:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a semi on the side of the road, possibly high centered, at Highway 59 and Q Avenue, Denison.

December 10, 6:30 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a box on a pallet in the middle of Highway 30 at Arion.

December 10, 9:55 p.m. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a fight at the Boyer Valley School gym in Dow City. Subjects were gone upon the arrival of the deputy.

December 10, 11:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a horse on the road at K Avenue and Highway 39, Denison. The investigating deputy was unable to locate the horse.

December 11, 6:16 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a broken pallet box on Highway 30 by the former county home east of Arion.

Ambulance calls

December 8, 11:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 3rd Avenue in Manilla.

December 10, 5:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 5th Avenue in Manilla.

December 11, 6:38 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Schleswig Fire Department responded to a medical call at an address on Elm Street in Schleswig.

December 11, 8:08 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call at an address on M47, Manilla.

Larry Justice

Larry Justice

Visitation for Larry Justice, 83, of Manilla, will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 9, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

