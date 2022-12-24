No place like home for the holidays

From home to Louisiana, then on to Florida, Texas, New York and California, traveling at the speed of Santa, fifth graders from Broadway Elementary School took a road trip on stage at the Fine Arts Center to find the best place to celebrate Christmas. During the musical, “Holiday Road Trip,” they found that the best place is at home.

The bus driver was Uncle Nick, who was really Santa Claus, but that was not known until the passengers figured it out at the end of the musical. A tipoff was Uncle Nick growing a longer and longer white beard.

Songs included “Holiday Road Trip,” “Cajun Holiday,” “Holiday Street Party,” “Jingle Bell Boogie,” “City Lights,” “Christmas in California” and “The Road Home.”