Do you know a nurse who has gone above and beyond in caring for you or someone you know? You can show your appreciation by nominating that nurse to be featured in a special Bulletin-Review publication that will be published during National Nurses Week in May. There is no cost. Just click on this link: https://dbrnews.com/contests/nurses2023/
You have just a few days to enter your nomination. This Monday, March 6, is the nomination deadline.
This is the second year that the Bulletin-Review and the contest sponsors have offered an opportunity for you to recognize that special nurse who made a difference.
The sponsors are Crawford County Memorial Hospital and Western Iowa Tech Community College.