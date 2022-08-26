Non-compete language now included in Denison Police Department training reimbursement agreement

Under a revised training reimbursement agreement approved last week by the Denison City Council, officers of the Denison Police Department cannot go to work for another law enforcement agency in the state within their first two years of employment with the City of Denison.

If they do so, the city will be entitled to take injunctive relief.

Police Chief Brandon Rinnan said the non-compete statement is a big change to the agreement and that more departments are going toward non-competes.

Officers already employed by the department will continue to operate under the agreement they signed when they joined the Denison Police Department.

Rinnan added that a lot of the officers are already at or beyond their first two years of employment.

He said that City Attorney Matt Brick had looked over the agreement.

Some of the changes made to the agreement were for the department’s purposes and others for legal purposes, he added.

The non-compete language says that the two-year restriction is reasonably necessary for the protection of the city and the operation of the police department, not unreasonably restrictive of the employee’s rights and is not prejudicial to the public interest.

The agreement still includes language for a pro-rated reimbursement of the total training expenses paid by the city for an officer’s certification at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. That schedule of repayment is 100% if the officer resigns less than 12 months from the date of hire, 75% if the resignation is between 12 and 23 months after the date of hire, 50% if the resignation occurs between 24 and 35 months after the date of hire, and 25% if the resignation occurs between 36 and 48 months after the date of hire.