Northwest Missouri State fall honor rolls

The following area students enrolled at Northwest Missouri State University in Marysville were named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2022 fall semester.
Dalton D. Ehlers, President’s List, Arcadia
Abagale J. Lingle, Academic List, Aspinwall
Kaitlyn K. Riessen, President’s List, Battle Creek
Dallas J. Weed, Academic List, Charter Oak
Preston R. Mulligan, President’s List, Defiance
Tianna K. Kasperbauer, Academic List, Irwin
Abby K. Gruhn, President’s List, Manning
Chance M. McLaughlin, President’s List, Manning
To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above. Students named to the President's Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.0 grade point for the semester.