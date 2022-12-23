 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Northwest Missouri State fall honor rolls

  • 0
Honor Roll Students

The following area students enrolled at Northwest Missouri State University in Marysville were named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2022 fall semester.

Dalton D. Ehlers, President’s List, Arcadia

Abagale J. Lingle, Academic List, Aspinwall

Kaitlyn K. Riessen, President’s List, Battle Creek

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Dallas J. Weed, Academic List, Charter Oak

Preston R. Mulligan, President’s List, Defiance

Tianna K. Kasperbauer, Academic List, Irwin

Abby K. Gruhn, President’s List, Manning

Chance M. McLaughlin, President’s List, Manning

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above. Students named to the President's Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.0 grade point for the semester.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This massive gingerbread city in Poland is both gorgeous and eaten by visitors