Not part of the training but still appreciated

Naomi Blackford and Ginger

Naomi Blackford, a member of the Good Handy Helpers 4-H club, was trying to get her dog to lie down during the obedience intro class contest at the Crawford County Fair on Sunday afternoon, when Ginger planted a kiss on her nose. See more from the dog show and all other Crawford County Fair events in an issue after the fair concludes.  Photo by Gordon Wolf

