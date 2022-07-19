Naomi Blackford, a member of the Good Handy Helpers 4-H club, was trying to get her dog to lie down during the obedience intro class contest at the Crawford County Fair on Sunday afternoon, when Ginger planted a kiss on her nose. See more from the dog show and all other Crawford County Fair events in an issue after the fair concludes. Photo by Gordon Wolf
top story
Not part of the training but still appreciated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests and citations
Arrests
Ceremony for Civil War soldier to take place next spring
Events for the family this Saturday through next Sunday
Arrests and warrants
Following in his father’s footsteps
Wednesday, July 20
Arrests and citations
Royalty members for the 2022 Crawford County Fair were selected during a coronation ceremony Sunday evening at the Broadway Elementary auditor…
A parade, games, music and a recognition ceremony on Saturday celebrated the 50 years of the Charter Oak Community Building. However, the focu…