Not pulling any punches at the Tri City BBQ Fest; amateur BBQ competition to have pro judging

An amateur barbecue contest has been part of the Tri City BBQ Fest since 2018, but this year’s contest will be the first to be professionally judged.
“A common request from the amateur competitors was ‘We’re having fun but we really want to know how good we are. Can we take this to the next level and still have an amateur competition - but have pro judges at the amateur competition?’” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, which produces the event.
“So we figured out how to do that. We are coordinating the KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) judges to arrive a day earlier than the previous festivals. They’ll judge entries on Friday night and then most of the day Saturday, as well, so it will be a weekend full of barbecue tasting for the judges.”
The judges won’t pull any punches for the amateur competitors.
“They will be judging the amateurs at the KCBS level,” Blakley said.
“This is the first year that we have both (professional and amateur) contests going on at once.”
The professional KCBS competition draws cooks who live, breathe and die barbecue, he said.
“It’s probably their main hobby, their main passion in life, and they put a lot of time as well as finances into traveling the country and competing in these pro-level events,” Blakley said. “It can be intense and it can be a little intimidating for your hobbyist cook who is just trying to perfect ribs or brisket in their back yard. There’s quite a gap between the backyard cooker and the pro competitor.”
Since the first Tri City BBQ Fest in 2014, “occasional backyard cooks” had asked the CDC to add an amateur competition, he said.
“After we got the festival into a successful pattern and had a blueprint for making it work, we tried to add at least one new element each year,” Blakley said. “We added the first amateur contest in 2018. At that time it was another chance for the public to be involved and judge the backyard cooks’ entries.”
A concern early-on was that the local judges would vote for their friends or for people they knew, which is why several KCBs judges were invited last year.
“The certified and trained judges have certain qualities they’re looking for in the entries,” Blakley said.
As in previous years, the amateurs will focus on ribs and chicken, which were chosen, in part, because they are some of the fastest cooking meats.
“They have pretty much all day to focus on two meats instead of trying to coordinate four meats with different temperatures and times and procedures,” Blakley said.
The professional competitors provide their own top-quality meats sourced from around the country, but a meat sponsor is needed to make the amateur competition work.
“The amateurs would possibly be deterred by too much expense to enter the competition; they’re dipping their toe in the water here, so we have to make it affordable,” he said.
“To do that, we have to find a sponsor each year to donate the meat for the amateur barbecuers. We only charge $50 per team to enter. Besides their charcoal or other minor materials, they’re going to be into the whole contest for less than $100.”
Segebart Chiropractic is this year’s amateur competition sponsor.
“Jake Segebart is sourcing the meat from Fareway, which is another sponsor,” Blakley said. “He will be buying six chicken thighs and two racks of ribs for each amateur competitor.”
Blakley noted that all of the entry fees go directly toward the amateur competition prizes.
“If we have 10 competitors, there will be a $500 prize pot that would be divided among first, second and third,” he said.
“We can have up to 25 teams in the contest. If we have a full contest, the prizes would be $750 for first, $350 for second and $150 for third. That would be a pretty substantial return on your investment if you spent $50 and got back $750.”
The amateur contest will take place in the “safety zone” parking lot north of United Bank of Iowa.
An amateur cooks meeting will take place at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 17.
“We will inspect the setup, give the rules to competing teams, hand them the meat and then they are free to start cooking or prepping,” Blakley said. “Because these aren’t long-cook meats, especially the chicken, they’re probably not going to start cooking right away; they may do some seasoning, marinating, other prep work first.”
Chicken entries will be turned in at 5 p.m.; ribs will be turned in at 5:30 p.m.
An awards ceremony will take place that evening at 6:30 p.m.
“We also have the ancillary competition through ‘Celebrate Real Pork,’ which we were awarded this year,” Blakley said. “The amateur teams are allowed to compete side by side with the pros on ‘Celebrate Real Pork,’ which is a bone-in pork chop competition. They can do a side as well, so it’s an interesting side contest.”
The “Kids’ Que” will also take place that Friday.
“Our amateur competitors can also turn in their kids’ entries when they’re doing the amateur contest, so there are potentially four different categories that the amateurs can choose to participate in,” Blakley said.
Amateur competitors may sign up through the morning of the event, but Blakley encourages anyone interested to sign up earlier.
“We could take teams up to the day of the event but that would not give us time to accommodate any needs they might have with their cooking setup,” he said.
Amateur contest entry forms are available at the CDC office at 18 South Main Street in Denison; the form may also be accessed at https://bit.ly/38sohly.