Not pulling any punches at the Tri City BBQ Fest; amateur BBQ competition to have pro judging

An amateur barbecue contest has been part of the Tri City BBQ Fest since 2018, but this year’s contest will be the first to be professionally judged.

“A common request from the amateur competitors was ‘We’re having fun but we really want to know how good we are. Can we take this to the next level and still have an amateur competition - but have pro judges at the amateur competition?’” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, which produces the event.

“So we figured out how to do that. We are coordinating the KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) judges to arrive a day earlier than the previous festivals. They’ll judge entries on Friday night and then most of the day Saturday, as well, so it will be a weekend full of barbecue tasting for the judges.”

The judges won’t pull any punches for the amateur competitors.

“They will be judging the amateurs at the KCBS level,” Blakley said.

“This is the first year that we have both (professional and amateur) contests going on at once.”

The professional KCBS competition draws cooks who live, breathe and die barbecue, he said.