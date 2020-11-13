Nov. 15-22 is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

Holm said the State of Iowa has increased the amount of food stamps provided – in one instance she noted an individual went from receiving $16 to $194 per month – but from month to month the additional amount provided by the state is not known until the food stamps arrive.

Eligibility for food stamps is based on gross income, with per-month household income limits of:

$1,666 for one individual; $2,299 for two; $2,896 for three; $3,494 for four. For each additional person, add $590.

Holm said individuals should not be embarrassed to sign up for food stamps. The number to call to sign up for the program is 1-855-944-3663.

West Central Community Action supports a wide variety of efforts in the local community. Individuals interested in making a donation may call the office at 712-263-3538.

Crawford County Community Services is also available to help connect resources to individuals in need; the office is located on the lower floor of the Crawford County Courthouse and may be contacted at 712-263-2720.

Fillmore credited a cross section of individuals, from Denison churches, the city, the food banks, and others in the community, for the success of the CCHF food distributions.