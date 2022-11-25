NRCS obligates $70 million in conservation funding to Iowa farmers

Conservation practice funding through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) totaled more than $70 million to Iowa agricultural producers and other private landowners in fiscal year 2022. The newly contracted conservation practices will help treat natural resource concerns on more than 347,000 agricultural land acres.

NRCS staff also wrote 12,041 conservation plans during fiscal year 2022, which cover about 895,000 acres. Conservation plans help producers target and address natural resource concerns such as soil erosion, water quality, and wildlife habitat, in addition to addressing climate change and improving soil health.

NRCS provides conservation funding through four primary programs that are authorized through the Farm Bill:

Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP)

Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP)

Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP)

Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP)

NRCS contracted about 45 percent of new federal conservation funding in Iowa through EQIP – a voluntary program that promotes agricultural production and environmental quality, where farmers can choose from a conservation practice list developed at the county level to treat local resource issues.

Through EQIP, NRCS obligated $31.9 million covering 101,403 acres through 838 contracts.

Top practices adopted through EQIP

Three of the most adopted conservation practices by Iowans last year through EQIP include:

Cover Crops (1,037 contracts/203,900 acres/$9.9 million)

Brush Management (308 contracts/3,553 acres/$956,240)

Prescribed Grazing (264 contracts/15,247 acres/$532,761)

Other statewide

EQIP highlights

In its inaugural year, 28 Iowa farmers signed up for EQIP Conservation Incentive Contracts (EQIP-CIC), providing $1.9 million covering nearly 6,800 acres. Producers use EQIP-CIC as a “steppingstone” on specific land units to achieve sustainable stewardship on an entire operation.

NRCS obligated more than $4.2 million through the Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative (MRBI) for practices in targeted watersheds that will help control, trap, and reduce nutrient runoff on 11,160 acres.