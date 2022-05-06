Nurses honored

May 6 is National Nurses Day and May 6-12 is National Nurses Week, a time to honor these important health care providers.

In recognition of the special day and week, the Denison Bulletin and Review has produced a special section included in today’s newspaper.

“Nurses, the Heart of Health Care” features 10 outstanding nurses who were among those nominated by area residents.

Pictured is Mikasia Jacobsen, of Manning, who was the People’s Choice for outstanding nurse as selected through online voting by the public. Nine other nurses featured in the special edition were selected by a panel of local judges from among the 24 other nurses who were nominated.