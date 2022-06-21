Nutt is new CDC office manager

Brings local knowledge to the job

Tuesday is Mariah (Meseck) Nutt’s first day as office manager at the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

She replaces Rachel Desy, who left the CDC at the end of May to become the business coordinator at Professional Computer Solutions (PCS) of Denison.

Nutt grew up in Ute and graduated from Charter Oak-Ute High School in 2014.

She has a 2018 degree in fashion merchandising, with a minor in business administration, from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska.

After college, she worked at a casino and at Community Bank in Ute.

Nutt said she has always been involved in her community and is active on many volunteer boards.

She is currently the Ute Community Club president and the Ute Town & Country community building board secretary.

Nutt was attracted to the CDC position because of the resurgence she has seen in uptown Denison.

“That has really ramped up and I thought that would be something fun to be a part of,” Nutt said.

She would like to help the CDC extend that success to surrounding towns.

“I’m from a small town, too,” she said. “I feel like I kind of have the outside-looking-in perspective and I can hopefully help some of the smaller towns in Crawford County, also.”

Nutt has attended CDC events in the past and feels she will be able to hit the ground running in her new position.

She said she has good organizational skills and enjoys planning events.

One of her early and important duties will be to spend time meeting people and getting to know their faces.

“I think that’s an important part of the job,” she said.

Nutt said she plans to stay in the area.

She and her husband, Teddy Nutt, have a nine-month-old son named Kallen.

Nutt said they have strong local ties.

“I live on the acreage that my grandparents raised their kids on,” she said.

Her mother, Amy Meseck, is a loan officer at the Schleswig United Bank of Iowa.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, her mother and father (the late Korey Meseck) owned the AK Corral in Ute.

A younger sister, Mandy Meseck, recently became a state trooper and is stationed at the Iowa State Patrol District #4 office in Denison.

Another sister, MaKenna Meseck, will be a junior at MVAOCOU.

Nutt said she’s excited to get started at the CDC.