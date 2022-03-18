Oil dumped on 10 miles of county roads

Sheriff seeks information about white pickup

Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler is seeking information about a white pickup with large tires – possibly a Ford Super Duty – seen towing a fifth wheel or gooseneck trailer on Sunday.

A truck matching that description was seen traveling on county roads that on Monday were discovered to have had waste oil dumped on them.

The trailer was carrying about 10 large white plastic totes, according to a witness.

“We received a phone call Monday morning and a citizen’s report of a substantial amount of oil on the road, so I had my road foreman (Chris Clark) go investigate,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman.

“He found a total of 10 miles of roadways that had been covered with significant amounts of what appeared to us to be motor oil.”

Assman said they were not initially sure what the product was.

“There were several areas where there were large pools of product, so we contacted the DNR and asked them to come give us some guidance because we didn’t know for sure what we were dealing with,” he said.

“Later that day, just after lunch, they (Ryan Young from the Atlantic DNR office) came up and assessed it and confirmed that it was, in their opinion, used motor oil.”

Assman said that, by the appearance of the oil, the vehicle dumping it traveled a mile or two and then stopped several times in succession.

The oil was dumped on 110th, 120th and 130th streets and O, R and T avenues where those roads meet.

The DNR directed the county to clean up the areas that had large pools of motor oil, and the oil on bridges.

“We have done that to the best we could and then bladed the remaining areas to mix the product in with the granular surfacing,” Assman said.

“We took a skid steer and dug down about six inches until we got through it.”

The oil-soaked materials collected by the skid steer were loaded in a truck and then hauled to a stockpile location.

“The oil is concerning,” Assman said. “That could be a substantial fine if we can figure out who did it.”

“I don’t know why anyone would do such a thing when you can take oil and dump it for free,” Steinkuehler said.

His office is offering a reward through Crime Stoppers at 712-263-4050.