Oklahoma! hits the stage this weekend

“We have dress rehearsal Thursday and then the shows,” she said.

She said the students are enjoying the material.

“I think they’re having a lot of fun with it even though it’s a show that wasn’t as familiar to them,” Olsen said. “When I talk to older members of the community, they’re very excited to hear what show we’re doing. Most teenagers

had never heard of it, but the characters are so much fun; they’re enjoying playing the parts.”

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical was first produced in 1943.

The rehearsals last week were productive and set the stage for the final week before the show.

“It’s just a matter of making sure we have all the moving pieces all operating at the same time,” she said.

Oklahoma! is a play with a fair number of moving pieces, but the production is not overly complicated.

“We have a pretty large chorus but there are not a lot of scene changes,” Olsen said. “Act I is a rare show where the first scene is 40 pages long and it’s all the same set location.”