Oklahoma! hits the stage this weekend

Making all the moving parts work together
Rehearsals for Oklahoma!, the DHS fall musical, have been going well, said Laurel Olsen, language arts instructor at Denison High School (DHS).
“We’ve been busy adding elements like the pit orchestra and all of our set pieces,” Olsen said. “This week we add the backgrounds that we ordered and the costumes that we rented.”
This is the last week of rehearsals; the play will be performed on Friday and Saturday nights.
The cast and crew will practice with a surrey (a horse-drawn carriage) for the first time this week.
The Rihner family loaned it to the school for the production.
“We got it last week,” Olsen said. “It does take a little bit of finagling to maneuver it into the right spot on stage and make sure we don’t run anybody over. It’s fairly large.”
She initially wanted to have live horses pull the surrey but ultimately decided against it.
“So we have students pulling it to the right spot,” Olsen said. “That’s going to take some practice.”
A costume rehearsal took place on Monday night and Tuesday’s rehearsal was delayed by an out-of-town band practice.
“We have dress rehearsal Thursday and then the shows,” she said.
She said the students are enjoying the material.
“I think they’re having a lot of fun with it even though it’s a show that wasn’t as familiar to them,” Olsen said. “When I talk to older members of the community, they’re very excited to hear what show we’re doing. Most teenagers
had never heard of it, but the characters are so much fun; they’re enjoying playing the parts.”
The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical was first produced in 1943.
The rehearsals last week were productive and set the stage for the final week before the show.
“It’s just a matter of making sure we have all the moving pieces all operating at the same time,” she said.
Oklahoma! is a play with a fair number of moving pieces, but the production is not overly complicated.
“We have a pretty large chorus but there are not a lot of scene changes,” Olsen said. “Act I is a rare show where the first scene is 40 pages long and it’s all the same set location.”
She and Greg Gunderson, DHS director of technology, will spend time this week testing front projections for use with some of the backgrounds.
“We’ll see how it goes,” she said. “We’re trying to do some moving video-type backgrounds. They’re not too complicated to use – but to incorporate them smoothly with the lights and all the other cues can be a little trickier than you’d think. We’ll see how it goes and if it doesn’t work out we’ll do something cool with the lights.”
Olsen said she’s not nervous about the production during rehearsal – but she expects the butterflies to arrive during the performances.
“The night of the show I’m probably just as nervous as the kids are,” she said.
The audience is the final element needed for the production.
“Having a good crowd and having the audience reaction- that’s what makes it all worthwhile,” Olsen said. “Getting to feel like you’re a part of it with everybody in the theater – that will be the last piece of the puzzle.”
She said masks are not required for the production but audience members are welcome to wear them if they choose to.
Oklahoma! will be performed at 7 p.m. at the DHS Fine Arts Center this Friday and Saturday nights.
Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.