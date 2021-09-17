Oklahoma! is DHS fall musical

The DHS production will use the Fine Arts Center’s projection system for some of the backgrounds, but most will be traditional backdrops.

“It has some actual scenery, such as fences and a house that you need to have on stage, which somewhat limits how much projection we can use,” she said. “If you have objects in front of them (the projections) then it causes issues.”

She plans to use projections as part of a dream sequence in the production.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s a dream ballet at the end of act one that shows Laurey (one of the main characters) what her true feelings are, and helps her make her decision about which guy she likes,” Olsen said.

“I’m planning on using projections for the dream sequence because that one doesn’t have to have much of anything on stage. I think we’ll probably rent our basic backdrops of the scenery like the cornfields and the sky.”

The coronavirus pandemic may cause issues with some changes taking place at the theater.