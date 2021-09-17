Oklahoma! is DHS fall musical

Surrey with fringe on top (and other items) needed
“We really wanted to do something that we thought had a positive, all-American vibe because we know it’s been a rough couple of years,” said Laurel Olsen, language arts instructor at Denison High School (DHS).
With that in mind, the school has chosen the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” to be the DHS fall production.
“We wanted to do something classic, and we hadn’t done a more traditional or classic musical at the high school for about four years; we try to rotate which types of shows we do,” Olsen said.
“We had looked at a couple of different possibilities and we thought that Oklahoma! looked like it would be great.”
She will co-direct the production with DHS vocal teacher Kandice Thompson.
“Kandy is directing the music side of it and I’m directing the staging side of it,” Olsen said.
She was attracted to the production because of the music.
“It has gorgeous music; the songs are all either really catchy and memorable or just beautiful,” she said. “It’s very fun to listen to the songs.”
The production will feature a pit orchestra, which Thompson may direct, but details are still being finalized.
“Cynthia Koster (DHS language arts instructor) usually helps backstage the week of the show as a stage manager,” Olsen said. “I hope we’ll have some parents wanting to help with building scenery and things like that. It’s good to have as much help as possible.”
The production is challenging in some ways but manageable in other ways.
“It’s big in the sense that it’s long and has a lot of different parts; the majority of the stage time is divided up by the leads,” she said. “Even though it has some strong chorus numbers, I would say it is less of a focus on the ensemble than in some shows, so they have a little bit less stage time.”
She said Oklahoma! was recognized for being different than other productions when it first came out in 1943.
“It has a fair amount of dancing,” Olsen said. “It was different because the dancing helps tell the story.”
The cast is fairly large – but not as large as the community musicals produced in the recent past.
“We probably have 30 to 35 students who are in the show, and I’ve had a really great turnout for students who are interested in helping with the show,” she said. “I have 20 to 30 kids who are already signed up to help with various aspects of the stage crew, lights and sound, costumes and makeup and all of those things, too.”
The DHS production will use the Fine Arts Center’s projection system for some of the backgrounds, but most will be traditional backdrops.
“It has some actual scenery, such as fences and a house that you need to have on stage, which somewhat limits how much projection we can use,” she said. “If you have objects in front of them (the projections) then it causes issues.”
She plans to use projections as part of a dream sequence in the production.
“There’s a dream ballet at the end of act one that shows Laurey (one of the main characters) what her true feelings are, and helps her make her decision about which guy she likes,” Olsen said.
“I’m planning on using projections for the dream sequence because that one doesn’t have to have much of anything on stage. I think we’ll probably rent our basic backdrops of the scenery like the cornfields and the sky.”
The coronavirus pandemic may cause issues with some changes taking place at the theater.
“We’re in the process of doing a lot of remodeling of some of our equipment and things at the Fine Arts Center,” she said. “They’re purchasing some new projectors, they’re purchasing some new lights, they just got new carpets and they are getting a new cyclorama curtain. We’ve already gotten rid of the old cyclorama curtain. We’re trying to work some of those changes around what we know we have because some of the deliveries are taking longer due to COVID. We probably won’t have all of that in until after the show.”
Because Oklahoma! is set in the early 1900s, the production will need quite a few props and costumes that the school doesn’t have on hand.
See the full list below.
“We can make some of them but I’d prefer if we could have items that look a little more authentic,” Olsen said.
“I’m not sure anyone has a surrey with a fringe on top hanging around their backlot but it would be great to have one.”
“The Surrey with the Fringe on Top” is a famous song from the musical.
Olsen said she recently saw one for sale at a local auction – but it was before she knew Oklahoma! would be the fall production.
“It even had fringe on top,” she said. “It would be great to track down who bought it or who was selling it.”
Olsen is considering having a real horse on the stage.
“I’m not sure how Kandy feels about that, but if we could make it work I think it would be cool,” she said.
Oklahoma! will be performed during the first weekend in November.
Olsen encourages community members to get to the show to support the cast and crew.
“It might be less known for people of the younger generation, but I think when they come they’ll see the story is very universal ,and the emotion and humor are timeless,” she said. “I think everybody will like it.”
Please contact Laurel Olsen at the high school at 712-263-3101 or lolsen@denisoncsd.org if you would be willing to loan any of the items below for the first week in November.
Needed Items:
- -Wooden Butter Churn
- -12’ (or shorter) windmill
- -Wooden rocking chair
- -A vintage corset
- -Natural straw baskets (Longaberger picnic style)
- -Wooden benches or a plain wooden picnic table
- -Men’s cowboy boots or old cowboy hats
- -Women’s lace up boots or character shoes (black or tan)
- -Bonnets or long aprons
- -A vintage rug beater
- -A leather saddle
- -Hanging lantern lights
- -A wagon or old surrey/carriage (even better if it has fringe on top!)
The main cast for the DHS fall musical, Oklahoma!
- Laurey: Shelby Kastner
- Curly: Jared Haberberger
- Ado Annie: Lesley Chavez
- Will Parker: Antonio Rodriguez
- Aunt Eller: Emily Espinoza
- Jud Fry: Cody Schulte
- Ali Hakim: Juan Morales