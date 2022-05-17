Old bridge has life extended

A bowstring pony truss bridge north of Manilla will stay in place for another decade or more, thanks to rehabilitation work that will be undertaken by the bridge crew of the Crawford County Secondary Road department.

The bridge spans the West Fork West Nishnabotna River on T Avenue.

“We’re going to do some rehabilitation of the substructure,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman. “The timber pilings that support the bridge are decaying, so we’re going to remove those and put in steel.”

According to Bridgehunter.com, the bridge was built in 1945 by the Des Moines Steel Company; the bridge’s total length is 97.1 feet and the deck width is 18 feet.

The bridge was put in after heavy flooding in May 1945 washed out 27 bridges and culverts in the county, according to Bridgehunter.

“It’s in a relatively low-volume area, and if we can keep it preserved for a few more years it would be kind of nice,” Assman said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

He said he thinks the bridge has 10 to 15 years, or more, of life left in it.

“We’re going to invest in the substructure,” Assman said. “Some of that can be reused if we replace the bridge and put a new one in, but the intent is to preserve this in place for a while.”

Only two other bridges like it remain in place in the Crawford County road system; one is by Buck Grove and the other is southwest of Manilla.