On loan from the Woodbine Library: A gateway to the final frontier

Mike Modrcin, the outreach co-chairperson for the Omaha Astronomical Society, calls astronomy a gateway science. On January 14 he explained to Woodbine Carnegie Public Library personnel a way they can hand patrons the keys to the gateway. That key is a telescope.

The Woodbine library purchased a Newtonian reflector telescope from the Omaha Astronomical Society to check out to patrons. Library Director Wendy Doyel said it would be next month before check-outs would start. Library staff members have to familiarize themselves with the use of the telescope and check-out policies have to be developed.

The Newtonian reflector telescope uses two mirrors instead of the lenses that a refracting telescope uses.

In a reflector telescope, light enters the front aperture and bounces off the back mirror, which has a very subtle parabolic curve to it. The light reflects forward to a mirror held suspended in the front by spider veins. That mirror is set at a 45-degree angle and sends the light to the eyepiece. The mirrors focus and magnify the image.

“Because you don’t have the lenses, you have very good color representation,” said Modrcin. “Also, because you’re looking through mirrors, everything you see is upside down and backwards.”

A moon chart that is affixed to the telescope barrel is already flipped and reversed so it will look the same as the image the user sees in the eyepiece.

A star atlas goes along with the telescope. The images in the atlas show how a person would see objects with their naked eye.

The atlas is printed in blue and yellow for a reason. At night it should be viewed using a flashlight that emits red light. The red light turns the print on the pages turns gray, and the red light will not interfere with people’s eyes becoming acclimated to the dark.

The telescope also features a moon port. The moon is the brightest light in the sky at night, so bright that it can almost be too much light to look at comfortably because it is being magnified by the telescope. The smaller aperture of the moon port reduces the incoming light, like stopping down a camera lens, without reducing the sharpness of the image, Modrcin explained.

Through its library program, the Omaha Astronomical Society offers services that wouldn’t be available if the telescope was purchased through a store. First, it would likely be more expensive, and second, the society makes modifications to the telescope so that it is easier to use and more difficult to get out of adjustment.

Two members of the Omaha Astronomical Society pay for the zoom eye pieces that come with the telescopes. The 24mm to 8mm zoom eyepieces eliminate the need to have a number of eyepieces of varying focal lengths.

Modrcin said at 24mm, the telescope has 19 times magnification power. The 8mm setting boosts that all the way up to 56 power.

In addition to those benefits, the libraries receive the support and services of the Omaha Astronomical Society members – services such as cleaning mirrors, which doesn’t need to be done often, and collimation, a process that aligns the telescope’s components to bring light into the best focus.

Modrcin, who runs the library telescope program for the astronomical society, said the society has been trying to promote the program for about the last six months.

He said the library telescope program started in 2008 in the New Hampshire area. The members of the New Hampshire Astronomical Society wanted to help promote astronomy in their communities, so they devised a method of transforming a basic telescope with a few small modifications to make it more patron-friendly, and then placed a couple of those telescopes with local libraries.

“Since then we’re up to about 800 libraries worldwide,” said Modrcin.

He said 700 are in the United States but a few are in Canada and some sites in Europe have been recently added.

“We estimate that it’s in around 4% of all the United States public libraries,” he continued. “Within those 800 libraries there are 2,500 to 3,000 telescopes because some areas have upwards to 30 telescopes in one branch, depending on the size of the city.”

Modrcin said the Woodbine Carnegie Public Library is the first Iowa library to come on board with the telescope program through the Omaha Astronomical Society.

He added that the Logan Public Library will be in the program in a month or so.

Besides being easy to use, the telescopes are durable. Modrcin said some telescopes handed out when the program began in 2008 are still in service.

“It is much easier to find objects in the sky with the Newtonian reflecting telescope than with the inexpensive refracting telescopes,” he said.

The inexpensive refracting telescopes are often the kind that people purchase or receive as a gift and then try to use without any instruction. Modrcin called those telescopes “hobby killers.”

Even if a patron is having trouble finding stars with the Newtonian reflecting telescope, they can always look at the moon.

“You can find the moon in less than 10 seconds,” Modrcin said.

Modrcin cautioned that one object a person should never look at through a telescope is the sun, and added that should be something very clear in the library’s checkout policy and should probably be reiterated by library staff when they are checking out the telescope.

Links to astronomical information are easy to find. A QR code is on the front label of the telescope. That code will take people to the Omaha Astronomical Society Facebook page on which they can find lists of resources, including links to some apps for phones.

Modrcin said many people use phone apps to see what they want to hone in on with the telescope.

And, if patrons have questions, they can post a question to the society’s Facebook page. Members keep an eye on the comments and send a response.

“You want to make it as easy as possible for everyone,” Modrcin said. “The only thing that the patron would have to do when they check a telescope out is to align the red dot finder on the front of the telescope."

The instructions of how to do that will be included in the materials, and YouTube videos are available to explain the red-dot finder adjustment process. The process aligns the telescope to match the image seen through the eyepiece.

An inexpensive accessory that the Woodbine library is going to purchase for the telescope is a round 10-gallon trash can. The bottom of the trash can is the right diameter for the feet of the telescope to fit over. Using the trash can is more helpful to adults, who might want to raise the height of the telescope for easier viewing. For children, the telescope might be at just the right height on a table surface or similar stable platform of the same height.

Eyepiece projections can be done using a hand-held phone that is lined up correctly. Modrcin said some libraries offer a cellphone adapter for the eyepiece.

Adapters are also available to attach a camera to the eyepiece and the image can be cast or wired to a television.

Modrcin demonstrated how to hold the microscope, crooked in the elbow of one arm held tightly against the body. When being transported in a car, the telescope is buckled in with the vehicle’s seatbelt.

“Our main goal is to have somebody check the telescope out just like they would a book,” said Modrcin.

Although Modrcin said astronomy is a gateway science, using a telescope is not rocket science.