One week remaining to donate to Goodfellows

Friday, December 16, will be the last day to donate to this year’s Goodfellows drive before the packages for the children are distributed.

Goodfellows is a collaborative program of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action to help children ages 12 and under from Crawford County families in need during the Christmas season.

As of the final amended count, Goodfellows will be helping 175 children ages 12 and under from 75 families.

Cards listing children by a number are located on the Goodfellows trees located at Bomgaars, Fareway, Hy-Vee and the Denison Bulletin and Review. Unwrapped items purchased according to a card should be brought to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway, with the card attached to the bag or other container the gifts are in.

The Bulletin and Review office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church will use those cards to make sure the gifts end up with the right children.

Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items without picking a card from a Goodfellows tree are also accepted.

Cash donations are also accepted.

Donations are tax deductible.

Names of the donors are published in the Denison Bulletin and Review. Donors can also remain anonymous.

Following is a list of the donations that have been received already.

