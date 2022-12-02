Oney receives maximum sentences served back to back

District Court Judge Zachary Hindman on Wednesday afternoon sentenced Matthew Ray Oney to the maximum possible terms of incarceration, to be served consecutively (back to back) for all eight counts for which a jury found Oney guilty on September 21.

The jury verdict against Oney, 36, relates to a fire that destroyed a house at 2710 140th Street, Dow City, on March 27 this year. Asleep inside the house were Oney’s ex-wife, Holly Oney; Holly’s stepfather and mother, Randy and Jacqueline Park; and two minor children, including the daughter of Holly and Matthew Oney.

Of the eight counts, the most serious are arson in the first degree and attempt to commit murder (Holly Oney). Both are Class B felonies and each one carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years.

However, under Iowa law, only a certain percentage of the mandatory minimum must be served.

For arson in the first degree, the percentage can range from 50% to 70%. Hindman sentenced Oney to the 70%, or 17.5 years.

The percentage for attempt to commit murder is set at 70% — another 17.5 years.

This means Oney would have to serve at least 35 years in prison before he could become eligible for parole or work release.

Four of the counts for which Oney was found guilty are for assault against the two minor children in the house and Randy and Jacqueline Park. Hindman sentenced Oney to the maximum of 30 days incarceration for each of the four counts. He suspended the fines of $105 plus the 15% criminal surcharge.

Hindman also sentenced Oney to the maximum term of 10 years each for criminal mischief in the first degree and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. He suspended the fines of $1,370 and the 15% criminal surcharge.

None of the latter six counts carry mandatory minimum sentences.

The two most serious charges do not have fines.

In doling out the maximum sentences allowable for each charge, Hindman commented on the seriousness of Oney’s actions and that, in his view, Oney showed no remorse.

Oney received credit for time already served as determined by the Crawford County Jail.

He has already filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Iowa.

Appeal bonds apply to the lesser charges for which Oney was found guilty, but he won’t be able to get out of jail because the two most serious charges are forcible felonies, for which an appeal bond is not allowed.

Oney was ordered to pay pecuniary damages in the amount of $53,740 to Randy and Jaqueline Park for the loss of household items, medical equipment and personal belonging lost in the fire; and $6,300 to Holly Oney, for personal belongings, clothing, electronics and other items lost in the fire.

He was also ordered to make a payment of $5,128.15 to the Crime Victim Compensation program.

In addition, he was ordered to pay court costs and attorney fees of $67,467.43.

Oney can file a request for pay determination.

County Attorney Colin Johnson attended the sentencing remotely by audio as he was unexpectedly out of the state due to a family medical emergency. Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel was at the sentencing hearing.

Among the State’s exhibits presented at the sentencing hearing were the following.

A letter written by Oney to the family and a confession, dated October 16. In the letter he wrote, in part, “On the morning of March 27, 2022, I wanted this family to feel the hurt and pain that they have brought to me for over 6 years to let them see and feel real pain and hurt that they made me feel … I am at peace now and they’re all dead to me. I no longer think of them nor wish to inflict pain on them cause they no longer exist in my life any more. I do not ever wish to see any one of them no matter what the cost or reasoning is. I will not say I’m sorry because I am not. I pray that these kids have a life of joy and sorry they had to be there that night. But for the adults I feel nothing for at all. I know that I should not feel that way but I do. Like I have stated, they are all dead to me as of March 27, 2022. (Note: edited for spelling and grammar.)

A letter written by Oney headed “Ha, Ha,” dated September 30 and directed toward County Attorney Colin Johnson said, “All the restitution will get passed down to Holly’s child so you can make the bill as big as you want cause it will not come out of my pocket. I done looked into it, so when I die, it gets passed to their kids. So all my money is safe. Any (of) you or Holly’s family can’t touch one penny. So I’ll take all the prison time you got …” (Note: Some portions edited for spelling and grammar.)

Along with a letter to Oney’s mother, two audio recordings of phone calls made by Oney to his mother were played in court on Wednesday.

In the first phone call played in court, Oney talked about “an eye for an eye” and stated with many expletives a threat to kill his ex-wife after he is released from prison. He said he did nothing to get sent to prison, so after he is out he may as well do something to be put in prison.

In the second phone call played in court, Oney spoke to his mother about protecting his money and having money while in prison so he can keep track of where his ex-wife is.

Victim impact statements written by Holly Oney and her mother, Jaqueline Park, were read in court by Joni Kienast, victim/witness coordinator with the Crawford County Attorney’s Office. Both told how the fire on the night of March 27 affected them both physically and mentally and how it has affected the two children in the house that night. Randy Park read his own victim impact statement, and a recording made by Holly Oney and Matthew Oney’s daughter was played.

After pronouncing the sentences, Hindman noted a couple factors that weigh somewhat in Oney’s favor, with respect to work history, some parts of family history and in general a criminal history that was fairly minimal.

“However in the court’s view the overwhelming weight of the other sentencing factors weigh heavily against the defendant, in favor of not just a lengthy prison sentence but the maximum sentence available under law,” Hindman said.

He said the nature of the offenses were extremely serious.

“This was no small fire, a large fire at a house where he (Oney) had every reason to believe it contained not just Holly Oney, his ex-wife, but her little brother, his own child and Holly Oney’s parents. He did so not when they were gone, not under circumstances that would suggest to the court any intention just to scare Holly Oney. Rather he committed this offense in the middle of the night and had every reason to believe all of those people would be in the house, would be asleep and would not immediately notice the fire that he had created,” Hindman continued.

“The fact that the defendant’s conduct endangered a child makes the offenses here all the more serious. Those facts alone weigh in favor of the imposition of the maximum sentence. But those are amplified by other evidence presented at the sentencing including the letters and especially the defendant’s statements during the telephone calls which were received in evidence. It is beyond obvious that the defendant has no remorse for what he did in spite of essentially admitting what he did in one of the letters and in the presentence investigation interview. He has no remorse whatsoever and in fact has expressed every intention to finish what it is he intended to do, in particular to cause harm and cause the death of Holly Oney.”

A few items of business were handled prior to the start of the sentencing hearing.

The first involved a video feed from the Crawford County Jail to the courtroom. That was for Hindman to receive, on the record, Oney’s statements that he was waiving his right to attend the sentencing hearing in person, which also waived his right of allocution — to speak on his own behalf during the sentencing hearing. He further said he understood that by waiving these rights he would not be able to hear what would be said by his court-appointed counsel, Allan Richards, and the attorneys for the State.