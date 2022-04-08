Oney to be arraigned April 25

House fire, attempted murder charges preceded by domestic incidents

Arraignment is scheduled for Matthew Ray Oney, 35, of Charter Oak, on April 25 at the Crawford County Courthouse.

Oney was arrested following a house fire northwest of Dow City on the morning of March 27.

Seven criminal complaints were filed against Oney on March 27; five counts of attempted murder, one count of arson in the first degree and one count of criminal mischief in the first degree.

On Monday of this week, Crawford County Attorney Colin Johnson formalized the charges with a trial information filing.

Count 1, arson in the first degree, a Class B felony, states that Oney unlawfully and willfully committed arson in the first degree upon a house at 2710 140th Street when the presence of one or more persons could be reasonably anticipated in or near the property.

Counts 2-6 are charges of attempt to commit murder, a Class B felony.

The filing states that Oney unlawfully, willfully, and intentionally attempted to cause the deaths of three adults (including his ex-wife) and two juveniles.

Count 7, criminal mischief in the first degree, a Class C felony, states that Oney intentionally damaged, defaced, altered or destroyed the residence at 2710 140th Street, for which the cost of replacing or repairing is in excess of $10,000.

In his approval of the trial information, Iowa Third Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Poulson stated, “I have reviewed the attached trial information and the accompanying minutes of testimony and find that they contain evidence which, if unexplained, is sufficient to warrant a conviction by a trial jury.”

Oney remains incarcerated in the Crawford County Jail.

Several other court filings shed light on Oney in the days leading up to his arrest.

On March 20, Oney was charged with domestic abuse assault of his ex-wife at a residence they shared in Charter Oak.

The filing states that Oney and his ex-wife have a child together.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Miller filed an affidavit with the clerk of district court stating that while intoxicated, Oney accused his ex-wife of misuse of a business credit card, threw a bag of cat treats at her, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a stove a couple of times.

His ex-wife fell to the floor, received a cut (on her hand or head; the affidavit is unclear), a mark and tenderness on the right side of her neck, a scrape on the right side of her chest, and a bruise on her right leg.

A warrant and a no-contact order were requested.

On March 22, Oney filed a notice and petition for forcible entry and detainer, which is the procedure in Iowa to evict a tenant, against his ex-wife.

The filing stated that his ex-wife “was previously a guest,” no longer had any right to occupy the home, refused to remove herself and her property from the home, and requested that the court order her removal and grant Oney full possession of the property.

On March 25, Iowa District 3B Judge Jeffrey A. Neary issued a temporary order of protection for his ex-wife against Oney.

Oney was ordered: to not threaten, stalk or attack his ex-wife; to stay away from her except in court hearings; to not communicate with her through any means except legal counsel; to give her exclusive possession of the residence located at Wherever she resides (emphasis in the order).

Oney was ordered not to go into the residence except in the company of a peace officer.

The order also granted his ex-wife temporary custody of their child.