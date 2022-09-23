Open burn ban for Crawford County starts on September 30

Dry conditions at harvest are a concern

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an open burn ban to start next Friday, September 30, at noon.

The ban will last until November 1.

Board Chairman Kyle Schultz said he is concerned with the dry conditions at a time when crops are maturing.

“I don’t want to see wild field fires – it could happen,” Schultz said.

“I think the 30 days is enough time; we’ll get the majority of the harvest done and when the crops are harvested it’s way easier to control some of those fires.”

Greg Miller, Crawford County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said the ban will be for county areas outside of city limits; cities have their own ordinances.

Schultz said quick action could be taken to rescind the ban if the county gets a lot of rain.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said some areas had greened up with recent rains.

Schultz said areas around Charter Oak have greened up, but areas to the south haven’t.

He said he wanted the board to be proactive rather than have the county’s fire chiefs show up to ask for a ban.

Miller noted that other counties have recently enacted burn bans.

He said the open burn ban was a matter of life safety for first responders and for people who might be injured by a fire they start.

Miller said individuals who want to have a fire during the open burn ban may contact their local fire chief to see if a crew could come out to babysit a fire.

“They still have the opportunity to contact the fire chief and develop a burn plan and go from there,” Schultz agreed.

Rachel Burns, firefighter/EMT and EMS service director for the Kiron Fire Department, who was present at the meeting, noted that an open burn ban does not prevent individuals from burning items in a barrel and keeping an eye on it.

Miller said people of Crawford County are generally good about calling the communications center to inform authorities when they plan a burn.

“I always have enough stuff to burn myself,” Schultz said, “but we don’t need volunteers that are taxed already running around cleaning up messes all day.”

Supervisor Eric Skoog said a big fire recently took place when an individual had a burn in a garbage can and left it unattended.

Six fire departments responded, Schultz said.

“When they’re out there, they’re leaving their community at risk of a fire in the town,” Miller said.

Rosburg said he was in favor of the ban because it leaves cities to take their own action.