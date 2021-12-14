Ordinance amendment would temporarily shift city manager duties to Denison’s city clerk

Crawford to concentrate on engineering work

The item for a special meeting of the Denison City Council on Monday listed discussion and possible motion regarding an interim city manager.

However, through discussion it was revealed the intent was to have City Clerk Lisa Koch receive temporary authority and responsibility of city manager duties while City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford concentrates on engineering work.

Crawford plans to retire in July, and a task force has been working on the plans to fill the city manager position.

“I need to get a lot of design work the early part of this upcoming year. We have an opportunity to get a grant for the east Broadway project from 15th to 16th streets, North Main Street from the city hall to 4th Avenue North; that project would not be able to be let until after October 1, 2022. So in the interim I could get design work done on South 11th Street from Broadway to 2nd Avenue South and 5th Avenue South between 15th and 17th streets,” Crawford stated.

He added that it makes sense to him for a gradual transition as he will be retiring.

“If you were to name an interim city manager to start shifting responsibilities from me so I could spend more time on engineering, that would be the whole purpose,” Crawford said.

However, Mayor Pam Soseman asked how the current situation is different than what has been done in the last 12 years, pointing out that Crawford had done both jobs in the past.

“How this is different is I wouldn’t have to continue to spend time on the complaints and everything that comes across…” said Crawford, and then was cut off by cross talk.

Soseman asked if Crawford was asking to shift him to just the city engineer position. Crawford said that’s not what he was asking and explained.

“I would shift a lot of these duties to Lisa (City Clerk Lisa Koch), as she’s been taking a lot of these responsibilities as we’ve gone along,” he said. “She’s been helping me. She understands that I don’t have enough time to do both jobs. So she’s actually been taking a lot of these situations off my desk and helping me out with research and reporting back to me so I can make a logical conclusion.”

Councilman Dustin Logan wanted some clarification and asked a couple times throughout the meeting if Crawford was asking for a conditional offer or trial offer or just a temporary fill-in.

Crawford said he was not talking about a trial offer.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia asked then, rather than talking about an interim city manager, if the council should be talking about an ordinance amendment to shift to Koch tasks and duties that she had been in charge of at one time in the past. She pointed out that the term “interim” means an immediate need for something.

Crawford said he didn’t come up with the wording for the agenda item, and in his opinion, Koch would act as the interim city manager so he could concentrate on engineering work.

Councilman John Granzen asked Koch what duties were taken from her.

“In 2012, when we split out the duties, we could both do all the managerial duties, so basically all those managerial duties supervising of employees, all those types of things, were given back to Terry only,” said Koch.

Crawford was hired as the city manager/city engineer in 2012.

It was pointed out that Koch’s pay was not decreased when those duties shifted back to the city manager.

“I see that working, having an open share of duties, for Lisa to have some of those responsibilities while Terry works on those projects until the (city manager) position is filled,” said Garcia.

Koch was asked if she could do both her duties and the city manager duties. She said she could.

“Terry and I basically still continue to share duties, even though he can obviously delegate duties, and pretty much that’s how we’re doing it,” said Koch.

The council directed Koch to have the city attorney draft an ordinance amendment giving the city clerk the city manager duties until a new city manager is hired.

At one point during the meeting, before it was decided that only an ordinance amendment was needed, Soseman asked Crawford if he wanted to postpone the discussion until the city manager task force met again on Wednesday.

Garcia, a member of the task force, added, “My understanding in our task force meetings up until this point was to get those items put together so that we can post the position for city manager to hire someone early with ample time before you go off (Crawford retires), so that there’s training and time to take on some of those responsibilities, so that you can finish up some of the engineering things, like withe DOT audits and other items that are coming up. So we had talked about getting that posted sooner rather than later, which was supposed to be presented to council next Tuesday.”

Garcia continued later that she agreed with Soseman in that working on engineering and city manager tasks has been done over the last several years. She said that in her viewpoint there aren’t any extenuating circumstances that would require a position of an interim city manager.

“Well, there’s circumstances that I can’t discuss in public that would behoove us to make a decision today,” responded Crawford.

Soseman asked if all the council members were aware of the circumstances.

Logan asked since all the council members are aware of the circumstances if it could be discussed in public, but he was told it was not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, and the circumstances were never discussed.

“That being said, even though we all know those circumstances, it’s still one of those things that I don’t think we should shotgun a decision based on that, personally,” said Logan.

Councilman Greg Miller pointed out, “I guess I don’t see where you’re shotgunning if he (Crawford) is asking if he can get his stuff done and turn his authority to Lisa.”

Garcia said she wanted more information how the grant project Crawford will work on is different than any other grant project in the past.