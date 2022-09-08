Funeral services for Ornella Malone, 92, of Dunlap, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, at United Methodist Church in Dunlap with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 9, at United Methodist Church in Dunlap.

She died Wednesday, September 7, at Dunlap Specialty Care in Dunlap.

Survivors include her children, Charlie Malone, of Dunlap, Marge Skarin, of Dunlap, Leo Malone, of Dunlap, Dean Malone, of Dunlap, and Norma Malone, of Missouri Valley; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.