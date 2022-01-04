 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oto man dies in single-vehicle crash after trying to elude law enforcement

  • 0
police beat graphic

David Downing, 47, of Oto, died in a crash at the Crawford Creed Recreation Area in Ida County while trying to elude an Ida County deputy on Monday night.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol said Downing failed to negotiate a curve after entering the recreation area. His 2000 Oldsmobile Alero left the road, struck a tree and rolled several times.

The report said Downing’s body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office by Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home.

The crash occurred at 11:22 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID update

Following are the most recent numbers for COVID-19 from the state website coronavirus.iowa.gov, updated as of December 28.

Donald Raisch

Funeral services for Donald Raisch, 85, formerly of Schleswig, recently of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, at United…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit