Oto man dies in single-vehicle crash after trying to elude law enforcement

David Downing, 47, of Oto, died in a crash at the Crawford Creed Recreation Area in Ida County while trying to elude an Ida County deputy on Monday night.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol said Downing failed to negotiate a curve after entering the recreation area. His 2000 Oldsmobile Alero left the road, struck a tree and rolled several times.

The report said Downing’s body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office by Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home.