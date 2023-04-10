The Our Savior Women's Guild will host the Denison Zone Lutheran Women’s Missionary League WML spring rally on Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison. The theme for the rally is "Celebrate the Lord of the Nations,” Psalm 33:12-13.

Tameria Francisco, the community relations manager for Mosaic, will be the guest speaker. She will share information about the program, Rejoicing Spirits. Francisco will explain that most churches have done significant work in adapting buildings to accommodate physical needs, but unseen barriers often prevent people with disabilities from becoming active members. Rejoicing Spirits is an innovative ministry designed to eliminate those unseen barriers, specifically those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Those attending are invited to bring gift cards from Fareway, Hy-Vee and Walmart to help support Camp Okojoji.