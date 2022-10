Mass of Christian Burial for Paetyn Feilmeier, 14, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 13, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

She died Saturday, October 8, at her home.

Survivors include her parents, Jeff and Micki Feilmeier, of Westside; her siblings, Travis Feilmeier, of Tennant, Kylie Feilmeier, of Ames, and Rheanne Feilmeier, of Westside; paternal grandmother, Irene Feilmeier, of Westside; and maternal grandparents, Dale and Janet Sievers, of Omaha.